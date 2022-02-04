Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
• What: Post 94 Perch Dinner Fundraiser
• Time: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac American Legion, 422 N Mitchell St.
Lake City
• What: Dementia Support Group
• Info: Meeting time change, meets once per month.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Lake City Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing
• Info: Learn to ice fish from the pros during this two-day course. The first Day will be spent gearing up, rigging rods and teaching you what you need to know on the ice. Optional day two will be spent fishing.
• Time: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing — MDNR, 6093 East M-115
• Registration: Go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
• Cost: $40, space limited to 40 students
Lake City
• What: Winterfest
• Info: The festival will hold events like cars on ice, snowshoe races and snowman building on Feb. 5 and an ice fishing tournament, Missaukee snowmobile run on Feb. 6.
• Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Downtown Lake City
Mesick
• What: Adult Valentines Vendor Show and Sale
• Info: Come shop for your sweetheart or yourself. We have a variety of unique and tasty gifts. Something for everyone. 18 and older are welcome with valid ID.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Place: Ellen’s Corner Event Center, 115 and 37 Yellow building
• Contact: Ruth Ann, (231) 342-0875
Sunday, Feb. 6
Lake City
What: Winterfest
Info: The festival will hold events like cars on ice, snowshoe races and snowman building on Feb. 5 and an ice fishing tournament, Missaukee snowmobile run on Feb. 6.
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Downtown Lake City
Monday, Feb. 7
Cadillac
What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
Info: Meets every Monday. First meeting is free.
Time: Weigh in 5 p.m.; Meeting 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: $4 monthly due; $37 yearly dues.
Contact: Dot Thompson, (616)460-2659
Thursday, Feb. 10
Cadillac
What: Divorce Care
Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
What: DivorceCare for Kids
Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
What: High School Musical
Info: Cadillac High School musical department presents High School Musical on Stage. Tickets available at Cadillac High School and Brinks Custom Framing.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School
Cost: Adults $10, students $5
Friday, Feb. 11
Cadillac
What: Al-Anon meeting
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
Saturday, Feb. 12
Cadillac
What: Haiti Clean Water, Inc.
Info: Lynn Ross, Director of Haiti Clean Water Inc., will guide visitors through the daily ordeal that Haitian people experience in accessing clean water and what the group has done to ease this ordeal. Visitors are asked to wear a mask for this event.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, community room
What: High School Musical
Info: Cadillac High School musical department presents High School Musical on Stage. Tickets available at Cadillac High School and Brinks Custom Framing.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School
Cost: Adults $10, students $5
What: Valentine’s Dinner and Dessert Shows
Info: Join After 26 Depot and Northern Lites Readers Theatre in celebrating Valentine’s Day with dinner and a show. Northern Lites Readers will be performing Love Letters by A. R. Gurney. You may bring your own beer or wine.
Time: 5:30 p.m. doors open; 6 p.m. dinner served
Place: The After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
Cost: $32 single ticket; $60 for two tickets. Tickets must be purchased in advance at After 26, Brinks Framing or Horizon Books.
Lake City
What: Polar Plunge
Time: same-day registration 1 p.m.; costume parade and plunge 2 p.m.
Place: Town Pump Saloon
Reed City
What: Harvey auditions
Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Theater spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Sunday, Feb. 13
Cadillac
What: Valentine’s Dinner and Dessert Shows
Info: Join After 26 Depot and Northern Lites Readers Theatre in celebrating Valentine’s Day with dinner and dessert. Northern Lites Readers will be performing Love Letters by A. R. Gurney.
Time: 3:30 p.m. doors open; 4 p.m. performance
Place: The After 26 Depot, 127 W Cass St.
Cost: $20; Tickets must be purchased in advance at After 26, Brinks Framing or Horizon Books.
Reed City
What: Harvey auditions
Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Theater spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Reed City
What: Harvey auditions
Info: Auditions for the Crossroads Theater spring play will be Feb. 12, 13 and 15.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: 249 W Upton Ave
Friday, Feb. 18
Moorestown
What: Stew Dinner
Info: Beef/Beefalo, venison, lamb and possible rabbit. Mashed potatoes, rice, noodles, cornbread, biscuits, rolls, pies and desserts, coffee and punch. Take out available. Proceeds go to Samaritan’s Purse for the Colorado fires.
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: Norwich Tow Hall in Moorestown
Saturday, Feb. 19
Cadillac
What: Snowkite Olympics
Info: competitors will compete in events like high jump, park and flag race.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac