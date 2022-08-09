Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: Vacation Bible School
• Info: Three days of investigating the mysterious meanings behind a few famous bible stories. For ages 3 to 12. Register online at lifehouseag.org.
• Time: Aug 10 to Aug 12, 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.
• Place: LifeHouse Assemble of God, 1120 W. Division St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Rober Pace’s Natures Brew, featuring Rick Hicks. Concert will happen rain or shine.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Makers Market at After 26 Depot
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Lake City
• What: Annual Missaukee Chamber Car Show
• Time: 8 a.m.
• Place: 115 W. John St.
Manton
What: Manton Market and Music
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, 107 State St.
Saturday, Aug 13
Cadillac
What: Final Carnival at Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Info: Play games and win prizes! All ages welcome.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St.
What: Support Local Heroes! Family Day!
Info: Come join Big Sandy Family as they host a Fun Family Day event. All proceeds will go to the Haring Fire Department.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Big Sandy Home Furnishings, 2240 N. Mitchell St.
What: Cadillac Art Affair
Info: This two-day show will host painters, sculptors and so much more!
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Lake City
What: Lake City 2022 Car Show
Time: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Place: The Patio on Main, 113 S. Main St.
Monday, Aug 15
Reed City
What: Book Sale
Info: Monday, Aug. 15 to Friday, Aug. 19. Hard covers $1 and paperbacks 50 cents. Donations in good condition accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, Aug 18
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Info: Donations stay withing the Munson Hospital system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Friday, Aug 19
Cadillac
What: Power of the Purse
Info: Celebrate 10 years of supporting women’s health services! Silent and live purse auctions, raffles, giveaways and more. All proceeds from this event will support new equipment at the Family Birth Center at Cadillac Hospital
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Country Club
Reed City
What: Book Sale
Info: Fill a bag with books for $5.
Place: Reed City Area District Library