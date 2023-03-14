Cadillac
• What: History speaker series
• Info: Ben Townsend, author of “T23 North, R12 West: The Story of Springville Township, Michigan,” will give a presentation on his book and research.
• Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Little Explorers Story Time
• Info: A story time for younger kiddos under 2
• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
• What: Open house
• Info: An evening to celebrate the Reed City Area District Library with snacks, games prizes and free books.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Shamrocks and Leprechauns
• Time: 11:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $12 at the door
Moorestown
What: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
Info: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, soda/stone bread, pies, desserts and beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds go to Moorestown/Stittsville UMC food bank.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Norwich Township Hall
Cost: Free will offering
Saturday, March 18
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
Time: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St
Cost: $12 at the door
What: St. Patrick’s Day Community Ceili
Info: Traditional Irish folk dance. Fun for the whole family.
Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
Place: Northern Lights Dance Academy, 601 Chestnut St.
What: Nerf Wars
Info: Bring your own Nerf weapons and library will provide the bullets. Sign up is required and limited.
Time: Grades 5 to 7, 3 to 5 p.m.; Grades 8 to 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S Lake St
Contact: Call 775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org
Sunday, March 19
Harrietta
What: St. Patrick’s Lunchin
Info: Corned beef and cabbage provided, bring a dish to pass. All are welcome.
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Harrietta Village Hall
Wednesday, March 22
Cadillac
What: Free first time homebuyer workshop
Info: Part of a series of workshops for the first time homebuyer. Refreshments available.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: City2Shore Northern Michigan, 110 N Mitchell St