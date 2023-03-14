Cadillac

• What: History speaker series

• Info: Ben Townsend, author of “T23 North, R12 West: The Story of Springville Township, Michigan,” will give a presentation on his book and research.

• Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Reed City

• What: Little Explorers Story Time

• Info: A story time for younger kiddos under 2

• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

• What: Open house

• Info: An evening to celebrate the Reed City Area District Library with snacks, games prizes and free books.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Reed City

• What: Story Hour, Shamrocks and Leprechauns

• Time: 11:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $12 at the door

Moorestown

What: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Info: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, soda/stone bread, pies, desserts and beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds go to Moorestown/Stittsville UMC food bank.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: Norwich Township Hall

Cost: Free will offering

Saturday, March 18

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

Time: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St

Cost: $12 at the door

What: St. Patrick’s Day Community Ceili

Info: Traditional Irish folk dance. Fun for the whole family.

Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

Place: Northern Lights Dance Academy, 601 Chestnut St.

What: Nerf Wars

Info: Bring your own Nerf weapons and library will provide the bullets. Sign up is required and limited.

Time: Grades 5 to 7, 3 to 5 p.m.; Grades 8 to 12, 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Library, 411 S Lake St

Contact: Call 775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org

Sunday, March 19

Harrietta

What: St. Patrick’s Lunchin

Info: Corned beef and cabbage provided, bring a dish to pass. All are welcome.

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Harrietta Village Hall

Wednesday, March 22

Cadillac

What: Free first time homebuyer workshop

Info: Part of a series of workshops for the first time homebuyer. Refreshments available.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: City2Shore Northern Michigan, 110 N Mitchell St

