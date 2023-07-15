Saturday, July 15
Reed City
What: State Rep. Tom Kunse Office Hours
Info: Michigan State Representative Tom Kunse will be holding office hours during the Veterans Park Memorial Car Show.
Time: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: The Reed City Depot
Monday, July 17
Cadillac
What:The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: Celebrating our Home. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Wednesday, July 19
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Vintage Viking Alumni Luncheon
Info: Meet and greet and picnic lunch. Graduates and classmates from 1963 and before.
Time: Meet and greet 11 a.m., Picnic lunch noon
Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School
Cost: $10 at the door
Contact: 231-876-5040 to RSVP
What: TOPS, weight loss support group
Info: Weekly meetings on Monday. First meeting is free.
Time: weigh at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: Yearly membership $49, monthly dues $4.
Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
Reed City
What: Reading with Judd at the Library
Info: Meet Judd, the Husky-Shephard who loves to run and read. He will be at the library every Wednesday. Activity open to all ages.
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, July 20
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Two time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S Lake St
Friday, July 21
Reed City
What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Saturday, July 22
Manton
What: Christmas in July
Info: Lunch provided, raffle and kids can check out the fire trucks.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: 4950 N 31 Road