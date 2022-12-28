Reed City

What: Library Closed for the Holiday

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St

Cadillac

What: Library closed

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Cadillac

What: Annual Sing Along

Info: Nine choruses will be sung in addition to a good number of solo arias. Books are available. The performance is open to the public free of charge.

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: First Congregational Church of Cadillac

Cadillac

What: Library closed

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Friday, Jan. 6

Cadillac

What: Meet the Slopes

Info: An adult learn-to-ski-or-snowboard program designed to provide a comfortable and fun introduction to the winter sports.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Caberfae Peaks, 1 Caberfae Lane

Contact: email jon@billandpauls.com

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Cadillac

What: History Speaker Series: The Landing Ship Tank

Info: Free historical presentation. If you have ever seen images of the D-Day landing, this ship is synonymous with that moment in history.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Thursday, Jan. 12

McBain

What: Open House

Info: An interactive night for prospective families to explore Northern Michigan Christian School’s preschool to 12th grade classrooms. Guests will receive free admission to the boys’ basketball game and concessions vouchers.

Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Place: Norther Michigan Christian School, 128 S Martin St

Contact: (231)825-2492

Friday, Jan. 13

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail

Saturday, Jan. 14

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail

Cost: $70 per ticket

