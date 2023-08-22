Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Buying Roadshow

• Info: Free five-day event from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26 for an on-site expert to evaluate your precious metals, coins, collectables and antiques.

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Evergreen Resort, 7880 Mackinaw Trail

• What: Teen Tuesdays

• Info: Crochet projects

• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library

Cadillac

• What: Blood Drive

• Info: Blood is urgently needed and remains within the Munson Hospital system.

• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church, 221 E. Harris St.

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: Available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597

Moorestown

• What: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Yard Sale

• Info: Aug. 24 to 26. Set up Wednesday, Aug. 23, will take items of donations for yard sale then and throughout sale. Proceeds go towards helping community.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

• Contact: Heather at 231-229-2062 or Joy at 231-229-8563

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park

Cadillac

• What: Footliters Auditions

Info: Auditions for Footliters’ production of “Steel Magnolias.”

• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

Cadillac

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Cadillac

