Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Farmers Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Buying Roadshow
• Info: Free five-day event from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26 for an on-site expert to evaluate your precious metals, coins, collectables and antiques.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Evergreen Resort, 7880 Mackinaw Trail
• What: Teen Tuesdays
• Info: Crochet projects
• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Cadillac
• What: Blood Drive
• Info: Blood is urgently needed and remains within the Munson Hospital system.
• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: Available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597
Moorestown
• What: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Yard Sale
• Info: Aug. 24 to 26. Set up Wednesday, Aug. 23, will take items of donations for yard sale then and throughout sale. Proceeds go towards helping community.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
• Contact: Heather at 231-229-2062 or Joy at 231-229-8563
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.
Manton
• What: Manton Farmers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Manton Rail Road Park
Cadillac
• What: Footliters Auditions
Info: Auditions for Footliters’ production of “Steel Magnolias.”
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Cadillac
• What: Footliters Auditions
Info: Auditions for Footliter’s production of “Steel Magnolias.”
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Cadillac
