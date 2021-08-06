August 6
Missaukee Conservation District — On the Trail Series. “Topic: Invasive Species and you!” 10 to 11:30 a.m. visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information.
Community Center — Open 7 to 9 a.m. weight room and cardio room are now open. No masks are required.
Lake City Eagles — Benefit for Rose Ransom, dinner 5 p.m., auction 6 p.m. located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Read aloud Round up Pick up activity 9 a.m. to noon.
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Fishing Friday’s with Missaukee Conservation District 10:30 a.m.
August 7
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 839-7193. Check out Facebook for updates
Merritt Golden Agers — Dancing with country music by Dan Coppernoll and friends 5 to 8 p.m. located at 5833 East Lotan Road, Falmouth.
Lake City Eagles — Memorial for Russie Kittle, starts at 1 p.m., located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Missaukee Conservation Club — Breakfast 7 to 11 a.m., Public Welcome, located at 1431 North Morey Road (M-66)
August 8
Merritt Country Music Festival, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Pavilion at Merritt Park 1/2 mile south of M-55 on Merritt Road, Public Welcome, bring a lawn chair
August 9
Community Center — Open 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. weight room and cardio room are now open. No Masks are required.
Merritt Golden Agers — Open 5 to 8 p.m., Bring a snack, round and square dancing to old-time country music. 5833 East Lotan Road, Falmouth. Questions? Please call Rosie at 231-392-5158.
Lake City Eagles — Burger night 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East) (231) 839-7224
August 10
AA Meeting — United Methodist Church, 501 East John Street Lake City, 8 p.m.
Alanon Meeting — St. Stephens Catholic Church Lake City, 11 a.m.
Lake City Senior Center — Join us for potluck lunch at noon and card bingo after lunch. Located at 120 West John St, Lake City
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 839-7193.
Community Center — Open 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Weight room and cardio room are now Open. No masks are required.
Ardis Missaukee District Library — Read-Aloud round-up at Pioneer Hall, located at 2914 W. Moorestown Road 10:30 a.m.
Living Life Church — Food Commodities program for seniors age 60 and over includes income requirement, located at 7701 W. Blue Road, Lake City. For more information call 231-775-8330 or visit www.nmcaa.net
August 11
Celebrate Recovery — at Lake City Assembly of God Church, 680 N. Morey Road, Lake City, each Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Questions call 231-839-2415
Missaukee County Recycling Center — Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 6240 West Sanborn Road, Lake City, 839-7193.
Community Center — Open 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Weight room and cardio room are now open. No masks are required.
Lake City Eagles — New weekly corn-hole tournament 6 p.m. to ?, public welcome, located at 4154 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
August 12
Narcotics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m. at Lake City Free Methodist Church located corner of Mitchell and Canal Streets
AA Meeting — Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 East John Street, Lake City, 8 p.m.
TOPS Weekly Meeting — Weigh-in at 9 a.m. meeting at 10 a.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church basement, 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East)
Merritt Golden Agers — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Social gathering with games or music. Potluck at noon. 5833 East Lotan Road, Falmouth. For questions please call Rosie at (231) 392-5158.
Rehoboth Reformed Church — Food distribution 4 to 5:30 p.m., located at 8372 South Lucas Road, McBain
American Legion Post No. 300 — Euchre, 6:30 p.m., 114 North Main Street, Lake City, Join us.
Lake City Senior Center — meet at 8 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts at the Center, 115 West John Street, Lake City
Lake City Senior Center — Quilting class 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center, 115 West John Street, Lake City
Community Center — Open 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. weight room and cardio room are now open. No masks are required.
Lake City Women’s Club — miniature golf outing at Lake City Miniature Golf Course on M-55 East (weather permitting) 5 p.m. Pizza and social time begins at 6 p.m. Women of all ages are welcome to join us. For more information email: lcwc2010@gmail.com