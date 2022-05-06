Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Drama Club presents the Spring Variety Show
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium
• Cost: Free, but donation is appreciated
Mesick
• What: Mesick Mushroom Festival
• Info: Mark your calendars for May 6, 7 and 8 and come out and enjoy the 64th annual Mesick Lions Mushroom Festival.
• Time: 8 a.m.
Cadillac
• What: 62nd annual Cadillac Amateur Radio and Computer Swap
• Time: Doors open at 8 a.m.
• Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail
• Cost: $5 per person
Mesick
• What: Pickin’ with the Champ with Anthony Williams
• Info: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time picker, you’re bound to find a new perspective to gathering the illusive morel. Everyone is welcome!
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Mesick Library/Springville Township Community Center, 105 W. Mesick
Manton
• What: The Original Old Time Jamboree
• Info: Public welcome! Square and round dancing, just come and listen! Food and refreshments available. Old time country music the way it should be! First Saturday of every month.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Manton High School Ranger room
• Cost: Admission by donation
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Garden Club Meeting
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 Harris St.
Harrietta
• What: Free community lunch
• Info: Hope to see you there!
• Time: Noon
Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-Retired chapter meeting
• Info: At the meeting, we will be discussing the new redistricting for the State of Michigan. Optional lunch at After 26 at 11:30 a.m.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA office
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• What: New sexual abuse recovery group
• Info: To support survivors of sexual abuse/assault. This 10 week support group is for anyone affected by sexual abuse or assault.
• Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N Mitchell St
• Contact: Sign up by calling 231-846-4495
Saturday, May 14
Cadillac
What: Northern Lites Readers presents Potato Gumbo
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: $10
What: Women’s Wellness and Wedding Expo
Info: Come and enjoy a variety of speakers, vendors, food and other fun activities!
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: The Wex, 1320 N. Mitchell Drive
Cost: General admission $12; Two day pass $15
Sunday, May 15
Cadillac
What: Northern Lites Readers presents Potato Gumbo
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: $10
Thursday, May 26
Cadillac
Thursday, June 9
Cadillac
Thursday, June 23
Cadillac
