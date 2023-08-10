Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597 and leave a message.
• What: Back to School Carnival
• Info: Games, bounce house, free haircuts, dental screenings, prizes, backpack giveaway and more.
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: YMCA, 9845 Campus Drive
• What: Power of the Purse
• Info: Join Munson Healthcare Foundations in celebrating 11 years of community support for women’s health services. Silent auctions, raffle prizes, live entertainment and more.
• Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
• Place: The Truck Stop
• Cost: $50
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Wendell Harrison
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion
Lake City
• What: School Readiness Clinics
• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
• Time: 9 a.m. to noon
• Place: 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Suite No. 1
• Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Reed City
• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase: Wendell Harrison
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
LeRoy
• What: Hispanic/Latin Culture and Heritage
• Info: Discover the Hispanic and Latin people and heritage. Representatives from the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan will be at the center with a presentation and display items.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Donation of any amount
Cadillac
• What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
• Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m.; Meeting at 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
• Cost: Yearly membership $49; monthly dues $4; first meeting is free.
Cadillac
• What: School Readiness Clinics
• Info: District Health Department No. 10 is hosting Ready, Set, Go! School Readiness Clinics. Vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings, immunizations.
• Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
• Place: 521 Cobb St.
• Register: Residents can register by calling 888-217-3904
Cadillac
• What: Gun Bash
• Info: Join Three Corners Habitat Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for games, horderves, raffles and more.
• Time: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
• Place: The Elks Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: Adults $40, 17 and under $20
• Contact: Brandon Nutt at 231-670-0175