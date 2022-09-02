Cadillac

• What: Farmers Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.

Lake City

• What: Quilt sale

• Info: The Lake City Senior Center will be selling quilt fabric and supplies on Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E. John St.

Manton

• What: Manton Market and Music

• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street

• What: Manton’s 98th Annual Harvest Festival

• Info: Come down and enjoy free live music, carnival rides, kids games, chainsaw competition and much more.

• Time: 6 to 11 p.m.

• Place: 306 W. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Festival of Races

• Info: 5K and 10K races start at 9 a.m. 7 Mile team lake run starts at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Cadillac Area YMCA free 7th grade membership program.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.

• Cost: $35 per runner

• What: The Insiders at Coyote Crossing

• Time: 8:30 to 11 p.m.

• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road

Lake City

• What: Quilt sale

• Info: The Lake City Senior Center will be selling quilt fabric and supplies.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Senior Center, 120 E. John St.

Mesick

• What: Peril at Northern Exposure Campground

• Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

• Place: Northern Exposure Campground, 285 Manistee River Road

Manton

• What: Manton’s 98th Annual Harvest Festival

• Info: Come on down and enjoy the free live entertainment, carnival rides, kids games chain saw competition and more.

• Time: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Place: 306 W. Main St.

Tustin

• What: CAMS Flea Market and Craft Show

• Info: A one day only flea market and craft show.

• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: 584 S. Neilson St.

• What: 55th Annual Airshow

• Info: Come see all new jets, airplanes, gas, nitro and electric flying.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: 584 S. Neilson St.

Manton

• What: Manton’s 98th Annual Harvest

• Info: Come on down and enjoy the free live entertainment, carnival rides, kids games, chain saw competition and much more.

• Time: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Place: 306 W Main St.

What: Manton Labor Day car, truck and bike cruise

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Place: Lattitude 44, 308 Wall St

"

"