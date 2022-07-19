Cadillac

• What: Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Reed City

• What: Seashell Painting

• Info: Create your own unique seashells. Registration is required and will open on July 12. For ages 12 to 17.

• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Marion

• What: Let’s Talk STEM

• Place: Marion Library

• Time: 10:30 a.m.

Cadillac

• What: Library Story Time

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Library

Cadillac

• What: Makers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Outside After 26 Depot

Reed City

• What: Violet Jessup, Titanic Survivor

• Info: Leslie Goddard will portray Violet Jessup, the maid who survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship Brittanic.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

Lake City

• What: Arise revival meeting

• Info: There will be music and speakers and prayers for healing and other needs. Theme is “Come Holy Spirit.” Bring your own lawn chairs and join us under the tent!

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church on M-55

Lake City

• What: Arise revival meeting

• Info: There will be music and speakers and prayers for healing and other needs. Theme is “Come Holy Spirit.” Bring your own lawn chairs and join us under the tent!

• Time: 2 and 6 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church on M-55

Reed City

• What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter

• Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

"

"