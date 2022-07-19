Cadillac
• What: Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Outside After 26 Depot
Reed City
• What: Seashell Painting
• Info: Create your own unique seashells. Registration is required and will open on July 12. For ages 12 to 17.
• Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Marion
• What: Let’s Talk STEM
• Place: Marion Library
• Time: 10:30 a.m.
• What: Library Story Time
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Library
Reed City
• What: Violet Jessup, Titanic Survivor
• Info: Leslie Goddard will portray Violet Jessup, the maid who survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship Brittanic.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Lake City
• What: Arise revival meeting
• Info: There will be music and speakers and prayers for healing and other needs. Theme is “Come Holy Spirit.” Bring your own lawn chairs and join us under the tent!
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church on M-55
Reed City
• What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter
• Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library