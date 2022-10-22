Cadillac

• What: Dark Side of the Mitten Crimes of Power and Powerful Criminals in Michigan’s Past and Present

• Info: Author Tom Carr tells stories of murder, robbery and mayhem through the ages in the Great Lake state.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room

Lake City

• What: Spayghetti and no balls annual dinner

• Info: Pasta dinner, silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle. Raising money for the Missaukee Humane Society.

• Time: Dinner served at 5 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Elementary Cafetorium, 5534 W. Davis Road

• Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids

Moorestown

• What: Church Fall Bazaar and Luncheon

• Info: Variety of crafters, cookie walk, baked goods, Grandma’s Attic. Luncheon of soup, sandwich and dessert — $1 per item. Beverages are free. Proceeds to support the Moorestown/Stittsville United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

• Contact: Call Joy at (231) 229-8563

Reed City

• What: Community Fall Festival and Scarecrow Contest

• Info: Hayrides, haunted bunkhouse, food truck, campfire with s’mores, scarecrow walk.

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Camp Albright, 3156 S. 190th Ave.

Cadillac

• What: Auditions for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A live radio play”

• Info: No previous theater experience is necessary and there are roles for men, women and kids. Performances dates are Dec. 3 and 4.

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte

• Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.

• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

• Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45

Lake City

Tuesday, Oct 25

Cadillac

What: Parkinson’s support group

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Friday, Oct 28

Reed City

Saturday, Oct 29

Reed City

What: Community Fall Festival and Scarecrow Contest

Info: Hayrides, haunted bunkhouse, food truck, campfire with s’mores, scarecrow walk.

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Place: Camp Albright, 3156 S 190th Ave

Sunday, Oct 30

Cadillac

What: Harvest Festival

Info: Games, food and lots of candy.

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac First Church of the Nazarene, 1125 E Division St

Monday, Oct. 31

Cadillac

What: Halloween Trunk-or-Treat

Info: Family friendly free event

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson

Lake City

What: DivorceCare

Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road

