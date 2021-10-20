LeRoy
• What: LeRoy Community Library Open House
• Info: Special activities and find out what the library offers and about upcoming programs.
• Time: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: 104 W. Gilbert St.
Cadillac
• What: La Vie En Rose Salon open house
• Info: Come meet the amazing stylists. There will be door prizes, raffles, snacks and more. Bring kids or yourself in a costume for some extra fun.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: 209 N Mitchell St.
• What: Friends of the Library Event
• Info: Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, Intro to Urban and Rural Japan through a show and tell of Japanese arts, crafts and fiber. Library community room. Refreshments served. Everyone welcome.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: 411 S Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Drug Take Back Event
• Info: Free and anonymous public service. Part of the 19th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Items accepted include over the counter and prescription medication, liquids, ointments, inhalers, needles and pet medications.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Reed City Hospital Multi Specialty Clinic, 300 N Patterson Road
Moorestown
• What: Fall Bazaar
• Info: Luncheon of soup, sandwich and dessert are $1 each. Free drinks. Vendors. Come for the good eats and a fun time. Proceeds will go to the Food Pantry at the Moorestown/Stittsville UMC.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall, 4551 E. Moorestown Road
Contact: Joy Brooks (231) 229-8563
LeRoy
What: Paper making program
Info: Join the LeRoy Community Library and the Dewings Center in a paper making class. For information and instructions, stop by the library or go to leroycommunitylibrary.org.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Place: 104 W. Gilbert St.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Cadillac
What: Footliters Auditions: CLUE
Info: Casting for an ensemble of up to 15 men and women ages 18 and up.
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Place: Cooley School Annex, 221 Granite St.
Monday, Oct. 25
Cadillac
What: Footliters Auditions: CLUE
Info: Casting for an ensemble of up to 15 men and women ages 18 and up.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: Cooley School Annex, 221 Granite St.
Thursday, Oct 28
Cadillac
What: NARFE meeting
Info: NARFE will be meeting at the Big Boy back room. Speaker will be John Wallace, Project Coordinator for Cadillac, and will share plans and projects in the works for the Cadillac Area. See you there!
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 1310 S Mitchell St.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Cadillac
What: American Legion Post 94 Benefit
Info: Benefit concert will feature two Michigan bands. All proceeds benefit the veterans of the American Legion Post 94.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Post 94, 422 N Mitchell St.
Cost: $12