Cadillac

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: Veterans Serving Veterans Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Cadillac

• What: Recognizing Financial Scams

• Info: A talk on how to protect yourself, family and friends from dangerous fraud.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St

• Cost: $12 at the door

Cadillac

• What: Gopherwood Concerts

• Info: Willy Porter

• Time: 7 to 9:30 p.m.

• Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac no. 680, 122 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $25 for adults, $12 for students.

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St

• Cost: $12 at the door

Lake City

• What: Open House

• Info: Stop in and see the newly remodeled Lake City Senior Center.

• Time: 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Place: Lake City Senior Center

Sunday, March 12

Cadillac

What: Skoolhaus Demo

Info: A 6-hour program designed to provide more knowledge. Full access to brand reps and their 2023/2024 products. Limited space.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Caberfae Peaks 1 Caberfae Lane

Tuesday, March 14

Cadillac

What: History speaker series

Info: Ben Townsend, author of “T23 North, R12 West: The Story of Springville Township, Michigan,” will give a presentation on his book and research.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

Friday, March 17

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St

Cost: $12 at the door

Moorestown

What: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Info: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, soda/stone bread, pies, desserts and beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds go to Moorestown/Stittsville UMC food bank.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: Norwich Township Hall

Cost: Free will offering

Saturday, March 18

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

Time: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St

Cost: $12 at the door

