Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show
• Info: Rain or shine: over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys, demonstrations by local carvers, spears, lures, reels, poles and much more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Market in Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
Merritt
• What: 28th Annual Strawberry Social and Country Music Festival
• Info: Different country music bands and artists will be performing including Marilyn’s Down Home Country Band, Marilyn Myers and Pictures of Grace. Strawberries and ice cream will be available during the event.
• Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Merritt Park Pavilion
Cadillac
• What: TOPS
• Info: Weekly weight loss support group.
• Time: 5 to 5:50 p.m. weigh in; 6 p.m. meeting
• Place: Zion Lutheran Churn; 350 Pearl St.
• Cost: First meeting free. $32 yearly membership with $4 monthly dues
• Contact: Dot Thompson; tigs_ma@msn.com or (616)460-2659
• What: Clam Lake Band: Best of the (shortened) season
• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 46th season of free musical entertainment at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
• Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: Scrabble
• Info: Join other Scrabble enthusiasts for some gaming fun.
• Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
• What: Escape from Dr. Johnson’s Lab Zombie Apocolyse
• Info: Can you escape before the zombies get you? Aug. 9 through Aug. 13. Suitable for teens and adults. Registration required.
• Time: Varies
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
• Cost: Free
Cadillac
• What: The Lord of the Ground Watermelon Carving
• Info: Carving artist Patrick Harrison will be doing his amazing work on watermelons. Come by and he will show you that there’s more than one way to skin a melon.
• Time: 3 to 6:45 p.m.
• Place: Library Community Room: 411 S. Lake St.
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: Summer Story Hour
• Info: Story hour will be outside weather permitting.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
• Cost: Free
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Reed City
• What: Book Sale
• Info: Aug. 16 through Aug. 20 during library hours. Donations in good condition will be accepted. Please limit to two or three boxes or bags at a time.
• Time: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Meet and Greet the new library director
• Info: Come in and say hi to our new director, Melissa Rohen. Snacks and refreshments available.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library; 829 S. Chestnut St.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Cadillac
What: North Star Quilters Guild
Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Place: 315 E Pine St.