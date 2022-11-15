Cadillac
• What: Make your own handmade Christmas cards
• Info: Using paper, inks, stamps, markers and more students will make three handmade Christmas cards. For ages 14 and up. Nine seats available.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Members $20, Non-members $25
Harrietta
• What: Hunters Dinner
• Info: Homemade spaghetti dinner, salad, garlic bread, dessert and coffee. Quilt raffle.
• Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Place: Harrietta Village Hall
• Cost: Suggested donation on $10
• Contact: Pat McRoberts (231)389-0231
Reed City
• What: DIY Fall Luminary
• Info: A fun, creative, fall-themed craft. Open to adults only. Please bring one mason jar and any extra festive decor you wish to include. Seating limited to 20 people.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Moorestown
• What: Hunter’s Super
• Info: Serving roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, baked beans, squash, green beans, homemade rolls, pies and dessert. Proceeds divided between Norwich Township playground and Hurricane Relieve.
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
• What: Training for volunteers
• Info: Adult Literacy Council needs tutors and volunteers to help adults with language, reading or writing skills. Three training sessions are a combination of online and in-person starting Nov 16. Provides tutors in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
• Time: Classes from Nov. 16 to Nov 30.
• Contact: If interested email literacydirector@gmail.com or immoria@hotmail.com
• What: Abuse recovery groups
• Info: Healing Private Wounds offers ongoing sexual abuse recovery groups for men and women. Also offering counseling services at no cost. Come and heal with others in a confidential setting.
• Time: Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Thursdays 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Healing Private Wounds, 856 N. Mitchell St.
Manton
• What: Wexford County buck pole raffle
• Info: Drawing date. Need not be present to win. Tickets available at Bosticks Drug Store, Three OEight Bar and Grill.
• Time: 8 p.m.
• Place: The Barn Hall, 3888 Old U.S. Highway 131
• Cost: Tickets $10