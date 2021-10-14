Cadillac
• What: Family story time
• Info: Join us at the library for books, music and movement!
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veteran in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans, please bring veteran’s ID or DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Info: Every Friday morning.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St
• Time: 11 a.m.
• What: German dinner benefit
• Info: You are invited to a delicious homemade German dinner. Dinner tickets can be purchased at the door. Take out is available. Proceeds will benefit Foster Closet of Michigan Wexford-Missaukee and the continued ministries at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
• Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
• Place: 11198 E. Division St
• Cost: Adults, $10; Children ages 3 to 12, $5; Family, $30; Children under 3, free
Evart
• What: COVID-19 Testing
• Info: Testing available to anyone. Pre-registration is highly encouraged. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s order needed. Visit michigan.gov/coronavirustest for more information.
• Time: Noon to 7 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
• Cost: Free
Reed City
What: WELCA Fall Festival
Info: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. Craft, bake, book sale and raffle. Luncheon served Friday only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raffle drawing Saturday at 1 p.m. Need not be present to win.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
What: Coffee Hour with Sen. Curt VanderWall
Info: Hours open to residents of the 35th District to express opinions and concerns about state government or to request assistance with state issues.
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Place: Reed city Council Chambers, 227 E. Lincoln Ave.
Baldwin
What: Coffee Hour with Sen. Curt VanderWall
Info: Hours open to residents of the 35th District to express opinions and concerns about state government or to request assistance with state issues.
Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Place: Lake County Administration Building, 800 Tenth St.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Cadillac
What: Festive Fall Craft Show
Info: Come and browse the selection of handmade items and check out all the of the goodies at our bake sale. Proceeds from booth rental and bake sale support the socks and underwear table at Project Christmas.
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
What: The Hudson Farm Fall Fest
Info: Come out and enjoy an afternoon at the farm. Fun for all ages with wagon rides, animals, games, crafts, food, gift shop and more.
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: 1716 N 29 Rd
Cost: Free
Reed City
What: WELCA Fall Festival
Info: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. Craft, bake, book sale and raffle. Luncheon served Friday only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raffle drawing Saturday at 1 p.m. Need not be present to win.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Luther
What: Lions Club auction and taco bar
Info: Want some fun? Come to the Luther Lions Club auction and taco bar and hear our funny auctioneer Willy.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Located on State Street in Luther
Cost: $10
Friday, Oct. 22
LeRoy
What: LeRoy Community Library Open House
Info: Special activities and find out what the library offers and about upcoming programs.
Time: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Place: 104 W. Gilbert St.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Cadillac
What: La Vie En Rose Salon open house
Info: Come meet the amazing stylists. There will be door prizes, raffles, snacks and more. Bring kids or yourself in a costume for some extra fun.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: 209 N Mitchell St.
What: Friends of the Library Event
Info: Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, Intro to Urban and Rural Japan through a show and tell of Japanese arts, crafts and fiber. Library community room. Refreshments served. Everyone welcome.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: 411 S Lake St.
Moorestown
What: Fall Bazaar
Info: Luncheon of soup, sandwich and dessert are $1 each. Free drinks. Vendors. Come for the good eats and a fun time. Proceeds will go to the Food Pantry at the Moorestown/Stittsville UMC.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Norwich Township Hall, 4551 E Moorestown Road
Contact: Joy Brooks (231) 229-8563
LeRoy
What: Paper making program
Info: Join the LeRoy Community Library and the Dewings Center in a paper making class. For information and instructions, stop by the library or go to leroycommunitylibrary.org.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Place: 104 W. Gilbert St.
Thursday, Oct 28
Cadillac
What: NARFE meeting
Info: NARFE will be meeting at the Big Boy back room. Speaker will be John Wallace, Project Coordinator for Cadillac, and will share plans and projects in the works for the Cadillac Area. See you there!
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: 1310 S Mitchell St.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Cadillac
What: American Legion Post 94 Benefit
Info: Benefit concert will feature two Michigan bands. All proceeds benefit the veterans of the American Legion Post 94.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Post 94, 422 N Mitchell St.
Cost: $12