Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Two time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson.

• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion, 100 S. Lake St.

• What: Family Storytime

• Info: Books, music, movement and more. For ages 5 and under.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Friends of the Cadillac Library Used Book Sale

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Cadillac After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: The Market Place at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

Cadillac

• What: Friends of the Cadillac Library Used Book Sale

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Phyllis Olson 55th Annual Juried Art Fair

• Time: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons

• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: After 26 Depot, 127 W. Cass St.

Reed City

• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase

• Info: Two time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist Paul Nelson.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Cadillac

• What: Paul McMullen Memorial 5K run/walk

• Info: Proceeds to benefit a Paul McMullen Scholarship

• Time: Registration 7:15 a.m., Race 8:30 a.m.

• Place: Start line at the boat launch on Chestnut Street

• Cost: $25

• What: Phyllis Olson 55th Annual Juried Art Fair

• Time: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons

• What: Friends of the Cadillac Library Used Book Sale

• Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

• Info: Festival of the Arts. Concert Band Spectacular.

• Time: 12:45 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Manton

• What: Christmas in July

• Info: Lunch provided, raffle and kids can check out the fire trucks.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: 4950 N. 31 Road

Cadillac

• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

• Info: A Trip to the Past. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

• What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

• Time: Weigh in at 5:30 p.m. Meetings start at 6:00 p.m.

• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

• Cost: Yearly membership is $49, monthly dues are $4. First meeting is free.

• Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: The Market at Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

Cadillac

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet

• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Reed City

• What: CrossRoads Picnic Showcase

• Info: Multiple award-winning band from Detroit, Planet D Nonet

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Reed City

• What: Taylor Swift Experience

• Info: Free event. Those who didn’t get to go to the real thing, can come and enjoy Kanin Wren, an up-and-coming Michigan-based artist.

• Time: 7 p.m. with Aaron Rhode opening at 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Social District along Upton Avenue, downtown Reed City

Cadillac

• What:The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

• Info: Battle of the March Kings. Featuring a new commissioned piece. Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

