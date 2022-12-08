Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• What: Family Story Time
• Info: For ages 5 and under.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Buckley
• What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
• Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37
• Cost: $10 per person
Cadillac
• What: German Holiday Market
• Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.
• Time: 3 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: A Christmas Story
• Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.
Buckley
• What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
• Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
• Time: 1 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37
• Cost: $10 per person
Cadillac
• What: German Holiday Market
• Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Saturday Cinema at the Library
• Info: Showing Arthur Christmas, Rated PG with a run time of one hour and 37 minutes.
• Time: Noon
• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St
• What: A Christmas Story
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W. Upton Ave.
Lake City
• What: Christmas Fun Day
• Info: Breakfast with Santa, crafts, tree lighting, Christmas cruise, chili cook off and more.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Area Fire Department, 115 W. John St.
Mesick
• What: Christmas with Alpacas
• Info: Take pictures with the alpacas, sip on lavender hot chocolate and see the Christmas light display.
• Time: 1 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N. 19 Road
• What: Annual Vendors Holiday Market Place
• Info: Crafts, art and vendors available with a wide variety of items to help you with any last minute Christmas shopping.
• Time: 4 p.m.
• Place: Ellens Corner’s Community Room, 6052 M-115
Sunday, Dec. 11
Buckley
What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
Time: 1 to 7 p.m.
Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37
Cost: $10 per person
Cadillac
What: German Holiday Market
Info: This three-day event will have a variety of vendors for gifts, crafts, fine arts, festive food and more.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St
What: Breakfast with Santa
Info: Breakfast, crafts, teddy bear raffle and more. Proceeds benefit the Imagination Library Book Program.
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Grill 7839 46 1/2 Road
Mesick
What: Christmas with Alpacas
Info: Take pictures with the alpacas, sip on lavender hot chocolate and see the Christmas light display.
Time: 1 to 9 p.m.
Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N 19 Road
Reed City
What: A Christmas Story
Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Avenue
Thursday, Dec. 15
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
Friday, Dec. 16
Cadillac
What: Parent and teen craft night
Info: Get in the holiday spirit with a homemade ornament. All supplies provided. For ages 12 and up.
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
What: A Christmas Carol
Info: Northern Lights Dance Academy presents its unique take on “A Christmas Carol.”
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: McBain High School, 107 E Maple St
Lake City
What: Lake City High School Drama presents “The Crimson House Murder”
Info: A murder-mystery comedy, spoofing the types of mystery stories written by the likes of Agatha Christie.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Lake City High School Auditorium
Cost: Students $3; Adults $5
Reed City
What: A Christmas Story
Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Avenue
Saturday, Dec. 17
Cadillac
What: A Christmas Carol
Info: Northern Lights Dance Academy presents its unique take on “A Christmas Carol.”
Time: Shows at 2 and 7 p.m.
Place: McBain High School, 107 E Maple St
Lake City
What: Lake City High School Drama presents “The Crimson House Murder”
Info: A murder-mystery comedy, spoofing the types of mystery stories written by the likes of Agatha Christie.
Time: Showings at 2 and 7 p.m.
Place: Lake City High School Auditorium
Cost: Students $3; Adults $5
Leroy
What: Nativity Exhibit and Community Christmas Coffee
Info: Antique Nativities and Nativities from around the globe will be on display. An event for all ages.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Mesick
What: Crafters for a Cause
Info: Mesick School craft show and fundraiser. Lots of booths full of items for last minute gifts. Food available for purchase.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Mesick Elementary School, 210 E Mesick Avenue
Reed City
What: A Christmas Story
Info: Reed City Crossroads Theatre presents “A Christmas Story.”
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Theatre Guild, 249 W Upton Avenue