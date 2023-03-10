Cadillac

• What: Recognizing Financial Scams

• Info: A talk on how to protect yourself, family and friends from dangerous fraud.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $12 at the door

Cadillac

• What: Gopherwood Concerts: Willy Porter

• Time: 7 to 9:30 p.m.

• Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac no. 680, 122 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $25 for adults, $12 for students.

• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $12 at the door

Lake City

• What: Open House

• Info: Stop in and see the newly remodeled Lake City Senior Center.

• Time: 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Senior Center

Reed City

• What: Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash

• Info: An afternoon of fun and silliness in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Skoolhaus Demo

• Info: A 6-hour program designed to provide more knowledge. Full access to brand reps and their 2023/2024 products. Limited space.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Caberfae Peaks 1 Caberfae Lane

Cadillac

• What: History speaker series

• Info: Ben Townsend, author of “T23 North, R12 West: The Story of Springville Township, Michigan,” will give a presentation on his book and research.

• Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A story time for younger kiddos under the age of 2.

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St

What: Open house

Info: An evening to celebrate the Reed City Area District Library with snacks, games prizes and free books.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St

Wednesday, March 15

Reed City

What: Story Hour, Shamrocks and Leprechauns

Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.

Time: 11:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St

Friday, March 17

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St

Cost: $12 at the door

Moorestown

What: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Info: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, soda/stone bread, pies, desserts and beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds go to Moorestown/Stittsville UMC food bank.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: Norwich Township Hall

Cost: Free will offering

Saturday, March 18

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”

Time: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St

Cost: $12 at the door

