Cadillac
• What: Recognizing Financial Scams
• Info: A talk on how to protect yourself, family and friends from dangerous fraud.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $12 at the door
Cadillac
• What: Gopherwood Concerts: Willy Porter
• Time: 7 to 9:30 p.m.
• Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac no. 680, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $25 for adults, $12 for students.
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $12 at the door
Lake City
• What: Open House
• Info: Stop in and see the newly remodeled Lake City Senior Center.
• Time: 11 a.m to 2 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Senior Center
Reed City
• What: Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash
• Info: An afternoon of fun and silliness in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Skoolhaus Demo
• Info: A 6-hour program designed to provide more knowledge. Full access to brand reps and their 2023/2024 products. Limited space.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Caberfae Peaks 1 Caberfae Lane
Cadillac
• What: History speaker series
• Info: Ben Townsend, author of “T23 North, R12 West: The Story of Springville Township, Michigan,” will give a presentation on his book and research.
• Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A story time for younger kiddos under the age of 2.
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St
What: Open house
Info: An evening to celebrate the Reed City Area District Library with snacks, games prizes and free books.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St
Wednesday, March 15
Reed City
What: Story Hour, Shamrocks and Leprechauns
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
Time: 11:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St
Friday, March 17
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St
Cost: $12 at the door
Moorestown
What: St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
Info: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, soda/stone bread, pies, desserts and beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds go to Moorestown/Stittsville UMC food bank.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Norwich Township Hall
Cost: Free will offering
Saturday, March 18
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters presents “Too Much Light Makes the Baby go Blind”
Time: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Place: Charming North Event Space, 109 S Mitchell St
Cost: $12 at the door