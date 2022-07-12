Cadillac
• What: Wexford MSU Extension open house
• Info: The public is invited to see the new MSU Extension office during this open house at Baker College. There will be refreshments, fun activities and an opportunity to meet Wexford County MSU Extension staff.
• Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Baker College, 9600 E. 13th St.
• What: Makers Market
• Info: Every Thursday and Friday through Labor Day
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Outside After 26 Depot
Reed City
• What: Nautical Mason Jar Light craft
• Info: Create your own nautical decor using mason jars, sea glass and votive candles. Patrons must bring their own jars; all other supplies provided. Registration is required and limited to those 18-years and up.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Harrietta
• What: Community Lunch
• Info: Canceled
Cadillac
• What: Wexford County Deputies Association annual summer time concert
• Info: Country music star Sylvia is coming to Cadillac! Proceeds go directly to Wexford County Deputies Association.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Civic Center
• Cost: Single tickets $20, pair $35, family (up to 8 people) $50.
• Contact: tickets can be purchased at wexfordcountydsa.publicsafetypsa.com or call 231-775-1230.
Cadillac
• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
• Info: Used book sale along with a silent auction including two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, set of Cambodian temple prints and other artwork.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room
Evart
• What: Evart Dulcimer FunFest
• Info: After a two-year hiatus, the Evart Dulcimer FunFest is coming back to the Osceola County Fairgrounds! A family-friendly event, there is something for everyone at the Dulcimer FunFest.
• Time: All day July 14 to July 16
• Place: Osceola County Fairgrounds
• Cost: Single day pass $7, three day pass $15
Cadillac
Reed City
• What: Indoor Movie: Shark Tale
• Info: Join the RCADL in the Community Room for some popcorn and the animated ocean adventure Shark Tale! Rated G, 90 Minutes.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Clam Lake Band: Cadillac Festival of the Arts
• Info: Join the Clam Lake Band as they begin their 47th season of free musical entertainment. The band will perform every Monday evening.
• Time: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
Cadillac
Reed City
What: Seashell Painting
Info: Create your own unique seashells. Registration is required and will open on July 12. For ages 12 to 17.
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Friday, July 22
Cadillac
Reed City
What: Violet Jessup, Titanic Survivor
Info: Leslie Goddard will portray Violet Jessup, the maid who survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ship Brittanic.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Tuesday, July 26
Reed City
What: Ross Richardson, Shipwreck Hunter
Info: Ross Richardson, author and shipwreck hunter, will share Michigan shipwreck histories and what he’s found in Michigan’s depths.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library