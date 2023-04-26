Lake City

• What: Let’s Read Lake City

• Info: Read aloud round-up.

• Time: 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Pioneer Township Hall, 2914 W. Moorestown Road

• What: Alanon Meeting

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: St. Stephens Catholic Church

• What: AA meeting

• Time: 8 p.m.

• Place: United Methodist Church, 301 E. John St.

Cadillac

• What: Healing Private Wounds

• Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.

• Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.

• Place: 856 N. Mitchell St.

Cadillac

• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

• Info: Lots of great books at great prices.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597

Reed City

• What: Rummage Sale

• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.

Lake City

• What: TOPS weekly meeting

• Time: Weigh-in 9 a.m.; meeting 10 a.m.

• Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road

• What: AA meeting

• Time: 8 p.m.

• Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 John St.

Cadillac

• What: Moolenaar staff available

• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.

• Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N. Lake St.

Reed City

• What: Rummage Sale

• Info: Bag day, all day Friday.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Fly Fishing Clinic

• Info: In this class for beginners, the staff will cover the basics of fly fishing. It will begin with a classroom session and then will move outside for a hands-on portion.

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Carl T Johnson Center, 6087 E. M-115

• Cost: $40

• What: Detroit Lions Legends vs Cadillac Firefighter All-stars Basketball Game

• Info: Proceeds from the event will benefit local deputies. Lions Legends will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with local fans.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac High School

Reed City

What: Refresh Reed City

Info: An opportunity for everyone to come together and help spruce up the community after a long winter. Bring gloves, sunscreen, rakes, shovels. Hot dog lunch to follow.

Time: Team leader meeting 8:30 a.m., participant meeting 8:45 a.m., clean up starts at 9 a.m.

Place: Meeting at Reed City Depot

Monday, May 1

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Philharmonic Club meeting

Info: Violinist performance. Update on plans for 100th year celebration. Light refreshments. All are welcome.

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Tuesday, May 2

Cadillac

What: History Speaker Series, George Mitchell and Clam Lake

Info: Dive into the family connections and interesting stories Richard Shultz has found while doing research for his upcoming book.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library 411 S Lake St.

Reed City

What: MARSP meeting

Info: 2023 Health insurance, legislature, activities and plans for 2023 meetings. Please come and great our MARSP friends.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 mile Road

Thursday, May 11

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Friday, May 12

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Saturday, May 13

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

