Cadillac
What: Auditions for “Puffs”
Info: The Cadillac Footliters will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of “Puffs.” The Footliters are looking for a large cast of teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 Harris St.
Thursday, May 19
Reed City
What: Rummage Sale
Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut Street
Reed City
What: Rummage Sale
Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut Street
41 Road
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
