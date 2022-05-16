Cadillac

What: Auditions for “Puffs”

Info: The Cadillac Footliters will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of “Puffs.” The Footliters are looking for a large cast of teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 Harris St.

Thursday, May 19

Reed City

What: Rummage Sale

Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut Street

Reed City

What: Rummage Sale

Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S Chestnut Street

41 Road

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

Thursday, June 23

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road