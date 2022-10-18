Cadillac

• What: Blood Drive

• Info: Donations stay within the Munson Hospital system.

• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.

LeRoy

• What: Night at the Museum

• Info: Discover LeRoy’s heritage and history. The second in a series of Heritage and Cultural events. Robert Houseman will be at the Center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.

Harrietta

• What: COVID and Flu vaccines

• Info: No appointment needed

• Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

• Place: Harrietta Village Hall

• Contact: (213) 389-0231 for more information

Cadillac

• What: Dark Side of the Mitten Crimes of Power and Powerful Criminals in Michigan’s Past and Present

• Info: Author Tom Carr tells stories of murder, robbery and mayhem through the ages in the Great Lake state.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library Community Room

Lake City

• What: Spayghetti and no balls annual dinner

• Info: Pasta dinner, silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle. Raising money for the Missaukee Humane Society.

• Time: Dinner served at 5 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Elementary Cafetorium, 5534 W. Davis Road

• Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids

Moorestown

• What: Church Fall Bazaar and Luncheon

• Info: Variety of crafters, cookie walk, baked goods, Grandma’s Attic. Luncheon of soup, sandwich and dessert — $1 per item. Beverages are free. Proceeds to support the Moorestown/Stittsville United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

• Contact: Call Joy at (231) 229-8563

Cadillac

• What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte

• Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.

• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.

• Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45

Lake City

• What: DivorceCare

• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road

Cadillac

• What: Halloween Trunk-or-Treat

• Info: Family friendly free event

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson

Lake City

