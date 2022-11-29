Buckley
• What: Pahls Pumpkin Patch Santa Experience
• Info: Visit Santa, hayrides and farm animals through Dec. 23. Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
• Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Pahls Pumpkin Patch, 11168 M-37
• Cost: $10 per person
Manton
• What: Country Dance
• Info: Square dancing, live music by Country Rhythm. Lunch available by donations.
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W Main
• Contact: (231)824-6329
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Garden Club’s Holiday Home Tour
• Info: Featuring four homes on Berry Lake and the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Cost: Tickets $15 in advance or $20 same day
• Contact: (231)920-9530
LeRoy
• What: Winter Painting Class Party
• Info: All supplies included.
• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Prepay $35 per person
Manton
• What: Holiday Craft Show
• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Manton High School, 105 5th St.
Mesick
What: Christmas with Alpacas
Info: Take pictures with the alpacas, sip on lavender hot chocolate and see the Christmas light display.
Time: 1 to 9 p.m.
Place: Northern Lavender, 3714 N 19 Road
Sunday, Dec 4
Monday, Dec 5
Cadillac
What: A Christmas Collage and Community Sing-along
Info: Join the Cadillac Philharmonic Club in a holiday sing-along.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division St