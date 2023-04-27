Cadillac
• What: Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
• Info: Lots of great books at great prices.• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Healing Private Wounds
• Info: Ongoing sexual abuse recovery for men and women. Also offering counseling at no cost.
• Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m.
• Place: 856 N. Mitchell St.
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597
Reed City
• What: Rummage Sale
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Lake City
• What: TOPS weekly meeting
• Time: Weigh-in 9 a.m.; meeting 10 a.m.
• Place: Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5804 W. Houghton Lake Road
• What: AA meeting
• Time: 8 p.m.
• Place: Lake City United Methodist Church, 501 John St.
Cadillac
• What: Moolenaar staff available
• Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
• Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 N. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Rummage Sale
• Info: Bag day, all day Friday.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Fly Fishing Clinic
• Info: In this class for beginners, the staff will cover the basics of fly fishing. It will begin with a classroom session and then will move outside for a hands-on portion.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Carl T Johnson Center, 6087 E. M-115
• Cost: $40
• What: Detroit Lions Legends vs Cadillac Firefighter All-stars Basketball Game
• Info: Proceeds from the event will benefit local deputies. Lions Legends will be in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with local fans.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School
Reed City
• What: Refresh Reed City
• Info: An opportunity for everyone to come together and help spruce up the community after a long winter. Bring gloves, sunscreen, rakes, shovels. Hot dog lunch to follow.
• Time: Team leader meeting 8:30 a.m., participant meeting 8:45 a.m., clean up starts at 9 a.m.
• Place: Meeting at Reed City Depot
Cadillac
• What: Spring into Summer
• Info: An afternoon filled with music featuring First Presbyterian Church Choir, Shoreline and Five Star Quartets, Cadillac High School Honors Choir and more.
• Time: 4 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Cost: Free, donations for Youth Music Scholarship Fund accepted at the door.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Philharmonic Club meeting
• Info: Violinist performance. Update on plans for 100th year celebration. Light refreshments. All are welcome.
• Time: 4 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Tuesday, May 2
Cadillac
What: History Speaker Series, George Mitchell and Clam Lake
Info: Dive into the family connections and interesting stories Richard Shultz has found while doing research for his upcoming book.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library 411 S Lake St.
Reed City
What: MARSP meeting
Info: 2023 Health insurance, legislature, activities and plans for 2023 meetings. Please come and great our MARSP friends.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: St Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile Road
Sunday, May 7
Cadillac
What: Touch-a-Truck
Info: Free for all ages. Police car at the church. Car smash, games, snacks and more.
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Faith Baptist Church, 10559 W Watergate Road
Monday, May 8
Cadillac
What: 29th annual Focus on Life benefit dinner
Time: Social at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Place: Nothland Community Church
Cost: Tickets $25, high school students are free with an adult.
Contact: Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life, call (231) 839-2583
Thursday, May 11
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park 3740 S 41 Road
Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Friday, May 12
Cadillac
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Saturday, May 13
Cadillac
What: Rummage and Bake Sale
Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.