Cadillac
• What: Miniature books
• Info: Are you a miniature enthusiast? In this class each student will cut and fold from a template to create two miniature books that are readable.
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Members $25; Non members $35
Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Playdough
• Info: Every Wednesday!
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Introduction to crochet
• Info: Have you ever wanted to crochet? This class will teach you the basics of using a yarn and hook to create a simple single crochet pattern. An intro to the terminology of pattern reading will be given as well.
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Members $15; Non members $20
LeRoy
• What: Growing veggies and getting ready for gardening
• Info: Kevin and LeAnn Draper, of LeRoy Milling, will be at Dewings Center with helpful hints, tips and tools for getting ready for, and getting the most out of, your veggie garden.
• Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
• Place: The Dewing Center, 202 S Albert St.
• Cost: Free
Cadillac
• What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
• Time: weigh in 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St., Cadillac
• Cost: Yearly dues $37; Monthly dues $4; First meeting is free
• Contact: Dot Thompson 616-460-2659
Cadillac
• What: Walleye Clinic
• Info: This class will cover seasonal activities, how to set up your boat and more. DNR staff will be on hand to cover any rules and regulations questions you may have. A Recreation Passport is required for entry.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6093 E. M-115
• Cost: $35
• Registration: Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate) and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
• Contact: Edward Shaw at 231-779-1321 or ShawE@Michigan.gov.
• What: Spring craft and boutique show
• Info: Our Spring craft show is making a comeback this year!
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Evergreen Resort, 7880 Mackinaw Trail