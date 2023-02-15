Cadillac
• What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters
• Info: First and third Wednesday every month. For ages 8 and up. The third Wednesday will be dedicated to making scrapbook pages.
• Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Introduction to bass
• Info: Giving youth a hands-on experience with the bass. Listen to different instruments and actually play one. For ages 8 to 17.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: United Methodist Church, 1020 E. Division St.
Cadillac
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
Cadillac
• What: Snow Ball Gala
• Info: Hors d’oeuvers, dessert, music and dancing. Dance the night away with Landing Dance academy and Ollie. Fundraiser for Healing Private Wounds. Tickets on sale at Horizon Books in Cadillac.
• Time: 8 to 11 p.m.
• Place: Dockside Inn, 2424 Sunnyside Drive
• Cost: $25
• Contact: (231)846-4495
• What: Golf on the ice
• Info: Family friendly fun for all.
• Time: Noon to 6 p.m.
• Place: Downtown Cadillac boat launch, Lake Cadillac
• Cost: $10 donation
LeRoy
• What: Evening of Song
• Info: Second annual Evening of Song. Featuring Straight Forward Bluegrass Band, George and Bob and the Pine River Parish Hand Chime Choir. Light refreshments and sweets will be served.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Suggested donation minimum $5
Cadillac
• What: Lego club
• Info: Ages 4 and up. Make new friends and build incredible creations.
• Time: Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: Blood Drive
• Info: The need is great and is used in the local area.
• Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris
