Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Amateur Radio and Computer Swap

• Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Place: Mackinaw Trail Middle School, 8401 S. Mackinaw Trail

• Cost: $5

• What: Spring Mom 2 Mom Bazaar

• Info: Baby/kids clothes, toys, maternity clothes, kids sports equipment and more.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, West Harris Street

• What: Nerf Wars

• Info: Bring your own Nerf weapons, library will provide bullets. Sign up is required.

• Time: Grades 5 to 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.; Grades 8 to 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• Contact: (231)775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org

Mesick

• What: 22nd Annual Jeep Blessing

• Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Place: Ellens Corner, 6052 M-115

Cadillac

• What: Touch-a-Truck

• Info: Free for all ages. Police car at the church. Car smash, games, snacks and more.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Faith Baptist Church, 10559 W. Watergate Road

• What: Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra Spring Court

• Info: An afternoon of harmonies and melodies continuing the celebration of the symphony’s 50th anniversary.

• Time: 3 p.m.

• Place: Performance Gym at Cadillac High School, 400 Linden St.

• Cost: $15; students with an ID and children 12 and under can attend for free.

• What: Spring Tea Party

• Info: Come and enjoy an afternoon of conversation, tea and delicacies at Horizon Books.

• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

• Place: Horizon Books, 115 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: $25, tickets must be purchased in advance.

Mesick

• What: 22nd Annual Jeep Blessing

• Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Place: Ellens Corner, 6052 M-115

Cadillac

• What: 29th annual Focus on Life benefit dinner

• Time: Social at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.

• Place: Northland Community Church

• Cost: Tickets $25, high school students are free with an adult.

• Contact: Wexford/Missaukee Right to Life, call (231) 839-2583

Harrietta

• What: Harrietta Community Lunch

• Info: Everyone is invited

• Time: Noon

• Place: Harrietta Village Hall

• What: Secret Lives of Bluebirds

• Info: Charles St. Charles is a naturalist and renowned northern Michigan filmmaker. Everyone is welcome.

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Harrietta Town Hall

Reed City

• What: Little Explorers Story Time

• Info: Story time for younger kids. This group is limited to young ones below age 2.

• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library

What: Family Board Game Fun

Info: An afternoon of fun and games for the whole family.

Time: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, May 10

Reed City

What: Story Hour — Beautiful Flowers

Info: Story hour is every Wednesday. For kids ages 3 to 7.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, May 11

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park 3740 S 41 Road

Contact: Steve Birdwell 231-884-3597

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Friday, May 12

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Saturday, May 13

Cadillac

What: Rummage and Bake Sale

Info: Lots of treasures of all types plus baked goods. Also, an international boutique offering hand made jewelry and more to benefit Women at Risk worldwide.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

What: Irish Immigrants in Michigan — A History in Stories

Info: Pat Commins of Dublin, Ireland and Elizabeth Rice of Michigan have compiled true stories of Irish immigrants to Michigan.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library.

Reed City

What: Seed kit pickup

Info: Each kit will have a growing container, potting soil and two packs of seeds. Kits are first-come-first-served.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, May 18

Cadillac

What: Relay for life planning meeting

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Evergreen Resort Conference room B, 7880 Mackinaw Trail

Friday, May 19

Cadillac

What: Barley, BBQ and Beats

Info: Fundraising event featuring cocktails from local distilleries, barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants and live musical performances — all to support access to not-for-profit hospice.

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Place: The Wex

Cost: $75

Saturday, May 20

Cadillac

What: Fiddlers Jamboree

Info: Jamboree is open to all fiddlers and acoustic musicians.

Time: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Jamboree, 4 to 5 p.m. Circle of Friends Jamming and pizza available for sale, 5 to 7 p.m. Dancing.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St

Cost: Free

LeRoy

What: Archery Demonstration

Info: Recurve archers and coaches, Annette Skoog and Matthew Garcia, will be at Dewings Center with an archery demonstration. All ages welcome. Reservation needed to participate.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St

Contact: 231-768-3519 or email contact@dewingscenter.org

Cost: Free Admission, suggested $5 donation to center

Friday, May 26

Lake City

What: Senator Michelle Hoitenga office hours

Info: Meeting with constituents, no appointment necessary

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Place: Missaukee County Library, 210 S Canal St

