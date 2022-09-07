Cadillac
• What: Wexford Genealogy
• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. Also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.
• Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Wexford Genealogy
• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: More Joy Bloom Bar
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: City2Shore Real Estate, 1410 N. Mitchell St.
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park, State Street
LeRoy
• What: BBQ, Bands and Bucks
• Info: Come out and support Pine River High School Band at its first outdoor music festival. Food, live music feature local musicians, corn hole tournament and more!
• Time: 4 to 9 p.m.
• Place: LeRoy Community Park, 201 Houghton St.
• Cost: Dinner Ticket, $15; Cornhole Tournament, $30 per team
Cadillac
• What: Child Safety Expo
• Info: Fun and information for the entire family. Free food. Event held rain or shine.
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Fire Department, 200 N. Lake St.
Lake City
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road
Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Wednesday, Sept 14
Cadillac
What: Wexford Genealogy
Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St
Thursday, Sept 15
Cadillac
What: Wexford Genealogy
Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St