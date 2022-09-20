Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
Cadillac
• What: Wexford Genealogy, additional September and October hours
• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.
• Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Fall Fashion Fest at Magnolia Boutique and Gifts
• Info: Come view the fall clothing line for Magnolia Boutique and other local boutiques. There will be different vendors, wine and food. Proceeds go to a local charity.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Magnolia Boutique and Gifts, 408 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $5
Reed City
• What: Story Hour, No Story Hour Today
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Cadillac
• What: Wexford Genealogy
• Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St
Reed City
• What: Rummage Sale
• Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: 400 Linden St.
Reed City
• What: Rummage Sale
• Time: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Saturday, Sept 24
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St
What: God’s Beauty in the Deep
Info: Hear about Gary Knapp’s latest book “God’s Beauty in the Deep” and view just a few clips from his many dive videos.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Monday, Sept 26
Reed City
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Tuesday, Sept 27
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for younger kids 2-years-old and younger.
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
What: A “Scream”ing good time at the library
Info: Join RCADL every Tuesday starting on Sept. 26 for a showing of a movie from the Scream franchise.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, Sept 28
Reed City
What: Story Hour, All About Me
Info: Story hour every Wednesday.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Friday, Sept 30
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St
Reed City
What: Hocus Pocus
Info: Join RCADL for a showing of Hocus Pocus. Run time one hour and 36 minutes. Rated PG.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, Oct 1
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St
What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St