Cadillac
• What: Leprechaun Walk
• Info: Join us as we host a St. Patrick’s Day walk! Snowshoes will be available if we still have snow.
• Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon
• Place: Cadillac Pathways, 3736 S. Seeley Road
Cadillac
• What: The Art of Pysanky Ukrainian Egg Decorating
• Info: Utilizing traditional tools and dyes, each student will learn the art of Pysanky and the different meanings and symbols of this traditional art form. For ages 8 and up. Registration required.
• Place: Up North Arts Center, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Members $25; Nonmembers $35
Moorestown
• What: St. Patty’s Day Dinner
• Info: Corned Beef, Potatoes, Cabbage, Carrots, Onions, Soda/Stone Bread, Pies and Desserts, Beverages. Take-out available. Proceeds will be going to Food Pantry at the Moorestown/Stittsville UMC.
• Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
• Place: Norwich Township Hall
• Cost: Freewill offering
Cadillac
• What: Dancin’ the Decades
• Info: Join Landing Dance Collective in its original performance with 52 dancers between the ages of 8 to 18. From the music and costumes, this performance will take audience members back in time from the 1950s to the 2000s.
• What: Cadillac Gun and Knife Show
• Info: The Cadillac Gun and Knife Show will be held on Mar. 19 to Mar. 20. All federal, state and local firearm laws and ordinances must be followed.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N Mitchell St.
Lake City
• What: Spotted Fawn Boutique pop up shop
• Info: Tierra Urbanavage of Spotted Fawn Boutique will take over part of the cafe and set up shop so you can have your little ones ready for spring in style! Stop in and peruse all the goodies while sipping on a delicious treat!
• Time: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Place: Shoreline Cafe, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday, March 24
Evart
What: COVID-19 testing clinic
Info: Pre-registration not required. No insurance, prescription or doctor’s note needed. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms or exposed to COVID-19 only.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.