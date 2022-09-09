Saturday, Sept 10
LeRoy
What: BBQ, Bands and Bucks
Info: The Pine River High School Band will have its first outdoor music festival. Food, live music feature local musicians, cornhole tournament and more.
Time: 4 to 9 p.m.
Place: LeRoy Community Park, 201 Houghton St
Cost: Dinner Ticket, $15; Cornhole Tournament, $30 per team
Sunday, Sept 11
Cadillac
What: Child Safety Expo
Info: Fun and information for the entire family. Free food. Event held rain or shine.
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Fire Department, 200 N Lake St
Monday, Sept 12
Lake City
What: DivorceCare
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road
Reed City
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Tuesday, Sept 13
Cadillac
What: Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for kids 2-years-old and younger.
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, Sept 14
Cadillac
What: Wexford Genealogy
Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St
Reed City
What: Story Hour, All About Me
Info: Story hour every Wednesday.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, Sept 15
Cadillac
What: Wexford Genealogy
Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St
Reed City
What: Library Closed
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Saturday, Sept 17
Lake City
What: Festival of the Pines Youth Archery Tournament
Info: Open to all youth ages 6 to 19
Time: Equipment check in at 10 a.m.; Start at 11 a.m.
Place: Maple Grove Park
Cost: $15
Wednesday, Sept 21
Reed City
What: Story Hour, No Story Hour Today
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Monday, Sept 26
Reed City
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Tuesday, Sept 27
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for younger kids 2-years-old and younger.
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
What: A “Scream”ing good time at the library
Info: Join RCADL every Tuesday starting on Sept. 26 for a showing of a movie from the Scream franchise.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, Sept 28
Reed City
What: Story Hour, All About Me
Info: Story hour every Wednesday.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Friday, Sept 30
Reed City
What: Hocus Pocus
Info: Join RCADL for a showing of Hocus Pocus. Run time one hour and 36 minutes. Rated PG.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library