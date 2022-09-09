Saturday, Sept 10

LeRoy

What: BBQ, Bands and Bucks

Info: The Pine River High School Band will have its first outdoor music festival. Food, live music feature local musicians, cornhole tournament and more.

Time: 4 to 9 p.m.

Place: LeRoy Community Park, 201 Houghton St

Cost: Dinner Ticket, $15; Cornhole Tournament, $30 per team

Sunday, Sept 11

Cadillac

What: Child Safety Expo

Info: Fun and information for the entire family. Free food. Event held rain or shine.

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Fire Department, 200 N Lake St

Monday, Sept 12

Lake City

What: DivorceCare

Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road

Reed City

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Tuesday, Sept 13

Cadillac

What: Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 190 W Cass St

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for kids 2-years-old and younger.

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, Sept 14

Cadillac

What: Wexford Genealogy

Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St

Reed City

What: Story Hour, All About Me

Info: Story hour every Wednesday.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Thursday, Sept 15

Cadillac

What: Wexford Genealogy

Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization library offers four computers with many resources. The library also contains paper copies of local obituaries, directories, cemetery books and probate books from 1900 to 1956.

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Place: Old Naval Reserve Building, 601 Chestnut St

Reed City

What: Library Closed

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Saturday, Sept 17

Lake City

What: Festival of the Pines Youth Archery Tournament

Info: Open to all youth ages 6 to 19

Time: Equipment check in at 10 a.m.; Start at 11 a.m.

Place: Maple Grove Park

Cost: $15

Wednesday, Sept 21

Reed City

What: Story Hour, No Story Hour Today

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Monday, Sept 26

Reed City

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Tuesday, Sept 27

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for younger kids 2-years-old and younger.

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

What: A “Scream”ing good time at the library

Info: Join RCADL every Tuesday starting on Sept. 26 for a showing of a movie from the Scream franchise.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, Sept 28

Reed City

What: Story Hour, All About Me

Info: Story hour every Wednesday.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Friday, Sept 30

Reed City

What: Hocus Pocus

Info: Join RCADL for a showing of Hocus Pocus. Run time one hour and 36 minutes. Rated PG.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

