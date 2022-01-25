Reed City
• What: Crafting at the Library: Sugar Scrubs
• Info: The holidays are past and it’s time to relax. Join the RCADL and create some DIY spa relaxation. Open to adults only. All required materials will be provided. Seating limited to 20 crafters. Registration opens Jan. 18.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Mitten, mitten who’s got the mitten?
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Divorce Care
• Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
• What: DivorceCare for Kids
• Info: DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
• What: Consumer Protection Town Hall with Michigan Attorney General
• Info: Join Attorney General Dana Nessel to learn the telltale signs of scams found through phone calls, mail, email and texts and how to minimize your risk of being scammed.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center, 601 Chestnut St.
Evart
• What: COVID-19 Testing
• Info: No insurance, prescription or doctor’s order needed. Pre-registration is available but not required.
• Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
Cadillac
• What: Al-Anon meeting
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Time: 11 a.m. every Friday
Sunday, Jan. 30
Cadillac
What: Winter Fest
Info: Join the Resurrection Life Church — Cadillac for a fun-filled afternoon in the snow! Bring your sleds, snowshoes, cross-country skis, etcetera. Lunch and hot cocoa will be provided.
Time: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Place: 9127 E 44 1/2 Road
Monday, Jan. 31
Cadillac
What: TOPS Weight Loss Support Group
Info: Meets every Monday. First meeting is free.
Time: Weigh in 5 p.m.; Meeting 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: $4 monthly due; $37 yearly dues.
Contact: Dot Thompson, (616)460-2659
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Lake City
What: Missaukee County Democratic Party Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Missaukee County Annex, 105 S Canal St.
Contact: info@missaukeecountydems.com for information or to attend virtually.