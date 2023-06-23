Friday, June 23
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
Manton
What: Manton Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Saturday, June 24
Cadillac
What: Group Hike
Info: Join library staff on a group hike. They will be hiking portions of the Cadillac Pathway.
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Meet at the ISD round building at the Career Tech Center.
What: Spy Camp
Info: Do you have what it takes to be a spy? Find out at the Cadillac Library. An hour of arts and crafts for all ages. Part of the summer reading program.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
What: 2023 Amateur Radio Field Day
Info: The Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club will be participating in country-wide emergency drills as part of Homeland Security. Set up will be in the Cadillac area.
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25.
Contact: For more information and location, call Tom Warnock at 231-775-8767 or email wb8wiv@charter.net
Monday, June 26
Cadillac
What: Teen writing club
Info: For grades 8 to 12. Activities range from writing prompts, group editing, doodling and more. Laptops and notepads provided, but feel free to bring your own.
Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
What: TOPS, a weight loss support group
Time: Weigh at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St
Cost: First meeting is free. Yearly membership $37, monthly dues $4.
Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com
What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Tuesday, June 27
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
What: Teen Tuesdays
Info: Drop in to the Community Room at the library for some low-key crafts. This week’s craft is a library sidewalk chalk takeover. For grades 6 to 12.
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 Lake St
Falmouth
What: Farm Camp
Info: For those in 1st and 3rd grade. A two-day camp filled with lots of activities around the farm. Registration required. Limit to 25 kids.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Place: Maple Leaf Farm, 3060 S 9 Mile Road
Contact: Jean Suggate, 231-826-4628
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art
Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, June 28
Marion
What: Movie showing, “Jerry and Marge Go Large”
Info: Based on the true story of a couple in Evart. Snacks will be provided.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Marion Public Library, 120 E Main St
Thursday, June 29
Cadillac
What: After Hours Market
Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Reed City
What: Reed City Heritage Museum picnic
Info: Bring your own table service, drinks and a dish to pass. Short program to follow by Crossroads Recreation Connection and a tour of the museum.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Pavilion
Contact: Kathy Yost, 231-590-5805
Friday, June 30
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
Manton
What: Manton Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Monday, July 3
Cadillac
What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Thursday, July 6
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Friday, July 7
Manton
What: Manton Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand