Friday, June 23

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Weather permitting. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

Manton

What: Manton Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Saturday, June 24

Cadillac

What: Group Hike

Info: Join library staff on a group hike. They will be hiking portions of the Cadillac Pathway.

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Meet at the ISD round building at the Career Tech Center.

What: Spy Camp

Info: Do you have what it takes to be a spy? Find out at the Cadillac Library. An hour of arts and crafts for all ages. Part of the summer reading program.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

What: 2023 Amateur Radio Field Day

Info: The Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club will be participating in country-wide emergency drills as part of Homeland Security. Set up will be in the Cadillac area.

Time: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25.

Contact: For more information and location, call Tom Warnock at 231-775-8767 or email wb8wiv@charter.net

Monday, June 26

Cadillac

What: Teen writing club

Info: For grades 8 to 12. Activities range from writing prompts, group editing, doodling and more. Laptops and notepads provided, but feel free to bring your own.

Time: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

What: TOPS, a weight loss support group

Time: Weigh at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St

Cost: First meeting is free. Yearly membership $37, monthly dues $4.

Contact: Dot Thompson, tigs_ma@msn.com

What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

Info: Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Tuesday, June 27

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

What: Teen Tuesdays

Info: Drop in to the Community Room at the library for some low-key crafts. This week’s craft is a library sidewalk chalk takeover. For grades 6 to 12.

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 Lake St

Falmouth

What: Farm Camp

Info: For those in 1st and 3rd grade. A two-day camp filled with lots of activities around the farm. Registration required. Limit to 25 kids.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Place: Maple Leaf Farm, 3060 S 9 Mile Road

Contact: Jean Suggate, 231-826-4628

Reed City

What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art

Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library

Wednesday, June 28

Marion

What: Movie showing, “Jerry and Marge Go Large”

Info: Based on the true story of a couple in Evart. Snacks will be provided.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: Marion Public Library, 120 E Main St

Thursday, June 29

Cadillac

What: After Hours Market

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Reed City

What: Reed City Heritage Museum picnic

Info: Bring your own table service, drinks and a dish to pass. Short program to follow by Crossroads Recreation Connection and a tour of the museum.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Pavilion

Contact: Kathy Yost, 231-590-5805

Friday, June 30

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Makers Market

Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St

What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St

Manton

What: Manton Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Monday, July 3

Cadillac

What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

Info: Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Thursday, July 6

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Friday, July 7

Manton

What: Manton Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

