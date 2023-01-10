Cadillac
• What: History Speaker Series: The Landing Ship Tank
• Info: Free historical presentation. If you have ever seen images of the D-Day landing, this ship is synonymous with that moment in history.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Reed City
• What: Scrabble Hour
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
• What: Little Explorers Story Time
• Info: A fun story time for the kids. For children below the age of 2.
• Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour, Snow Days
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: Available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time Veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Cost: Free
• What: DivorceCare
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.
• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com
McBain
• What: Open House
• Info: An interactive night for prospective families to explore Northern Michigan Christian School’s preschool to 12th grade classrooms. Guests will receive free admission to the boys’ basketball game and concessions vouchers.
• Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
• Place: Norther Michigan Christian School, 128 S. Martin St.
• Contact: (231)825-2492
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Footliters presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding
• Info: Ticket includes full dinner, dessert and immersive theatrical experience. This program contains strong adult language and content.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School, 7640 Mackinaw Trail