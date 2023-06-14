Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA retired chapter meeting
• Info: Discussing 2023-2024 calendar, contract situations and summer conference. Optional lunch before meeting at 11:30 a.m. at After 26 Cafe.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA office
• What: Flag Day Ceremony
• Info: In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Elk’s Lodge 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Rotary Arts Pavilion
Reed City
• What: Reading with Judd
• Info: Meet Judd, the Husky-Shepherd who loves to run and read.
• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
LeRoy
• What: Canning and Safe food preservation
• Info: MSU extension will be at Dewings Center to demonstrate water bath canning and discuss pressure canning and food preservation.
• Time: 5:30 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
• Cost: Free Class, Donations to benefit the center appreciated
Tustin
• What: Rummage/Bake Sale
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Tustin Covenant Church, 108 Church St.
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays
• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
McBain
• What: Footliters presents “Matilda”
• Place: Elenbaas Performing Arts Center, McBain High School
• Cost: $15
Tustin
Saturday, June 17
Cadillac
What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
Info: Josh Meloy with Zak Bunce and Raylin Vance
Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S 13 Road
Cost $25
LeRoy
What: Live Bluegrass
Info: Straight Forward Bluegrass is back at the Dewings Center.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Cost: Free admission, donations accepted to benefit the center
McBain
Sunday, June 18
Cadillac
What: 73rd and 126th Army Bands Father’s Day Concert
Info: Free concert.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion
Monday, June 19
Cadillac
What: Alcohol ink jewelry
Info: Each participant will get to create three distinct pieces. All supplies included. Only 15 seats available.
Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts
Cost: Non members $75, members $60
Tuesday, June 20
Cadillac
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library — Cool Coloring
Info: Color your stress away. Coloring sheets, books, pages, card stock, coloring implements, paints and glitter provided. Open to all, no registration needed.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Wednesday, June 21
Evart
What: Moolenaar staff office hours
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.
Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Place: Evart City Hall, 200 South Main St
Thursday, June 22
Cadillac
What: Moolenaar staff office hours
Info: Staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times for constituents to sit down and discuss personal casework issues.
Time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac City Hall, 200 North Lake St
What: Community Blood Drive
Info: Donors are urgently needed and blood stays withing the Munson health care system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
What: Fused Glass open studio
Info: The glass fusing studio at Up North Arts will be open the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Projects for all experience levels. Adults and children 10 and up.
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts
Cost: Project based
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Sunset Groove. An energetic mix of pop, classic rock, rhythm and blues.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Friday, June 23
Cadillac
Reed City
Tuesday, June 27
Cadillac
Reed City
What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art
Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library
Thursday, June 29
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Reed City
What: Reed City Heritage Museum picnic
Info: Bring your own table service, drinks and a dish to pass. Short program to follow by Crossroads Recreation Connection and a tour of the museum.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Pavilion
Contact: Kathy Yost, 231-590-5805
Friday, June 30
Cadillac
Reed City
