Cadillac

• What: Family Story Time

• Info: Books, music, movement and more. For ages 5 and younger.

• Time: 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

Marion

• What: Movie showing, “Jerry and Marge Go Large”

• Info: Based on the true story of a couple in Evart. Snacks will be provided.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Marion Public Library, 120 E. Main St.

Cadillac

• What: Family Story Time

• Info: Books, music, movement and more. For ages 5 and younger.

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: After Hours Market

• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

• What: UpBeat Cadillac

• Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Reed City

• What: Reed City Heritage Museum picnic

• Info: Bring your own table service, drinks and a dish to pass. Short program to follow by Crossroads Recreation Connection and a tour of the museum.

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park Pavilion

• Contact: Kathy Yost, 231-590-5805

Cadillac

• What: Cadillac Makers Market

• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.

• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market

• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.

Manton

• What: Manton Farmers Market

• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

• What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

• Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.

• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

Cadillac

• What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.

• Info: Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Thursday, July 6

Cadillac

What: UpBeat Cadillac

Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Friday, July 7

Manton

What: Manton Farmers Market

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase

Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand

"

"