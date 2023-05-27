Cadillac
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
• Info: Myron Elkins with North 44 Band
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost: $20
Lake City
• What: Battle of the Bands
• Time: 2 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Area Schools High School Gym, 251 Russell Road
Manton
• What: Dinner and Dance
• Info: Live band, dinner and dancing.
• Time: Dinner 5 p.m., Dancing 6 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Contact: Senior Center (231)824-6961
• What: Manton Memorial Day Annual Car Show
• Time: 8 a.m to 2 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Park, State Street
Buckley
• What: Memorial Day Parade, Wexford Avenue from West Street to Third Street.
• Time: 11 a.m.
Cadillac
• What: Memorial Day Parade and annual walk
• Info: The parade begins at Harris Street to Mitchell Street, will head north on Mitchell Street to Pine Street, then will head west on Pine Street to Chestnut and ends at the stadium.
• Time: 10 a.m. to noon
• Place: Downtown Cadillac
Lake City
• What: Memorial Day gathering
• Info: Members of Lake City Honor Guard will march down Canal Street before taking places around the park.
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake City Veterans’ Memorial Park
Reed City
• What: Memorial Day Parade
• Info: Parade will start at the Reed City Depot, travel West on Upton Avenue, cross Chestnut Street and stop for the laying of a wreath at the Court House memorial. The parade will continue and make its way to Woodland Cemetery.
• Time: 9 a.m.
Cadillac
• What: Auditions
• Info: Cadillac Footliters is holding auditions for its first teen Musical Theatre Karaoke show. Must be between 13 and 19 to audition.
• Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St.
• Contact: Information and audition forms at cadillacfootliters.com
Cadillac
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
• Info: Full Cord with Cold Leather Seats
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost $15
LeRoy
• What: Community garage/rummage sale
• Info: Held by LeRoy Area Needle Arts. Proceeds will go to support the LeRoy Needle Arts in its community service activities.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran’s ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell at 231-884-3597
Cadillac
• What: Coyote Crossing summer concert series
• Info: Michigan Rattlers with Adam Joint Band
• Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
• Place: Coyote Crossing Resort, 8593 S. 13 Road
• Cost: $30