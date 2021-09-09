Cadillac

• What: Why Genealogy

• Info: Wexford Genealogy Organization offers computer programs. Programs are free for you to research. WGO also has resources such as obituaries, cemetery records, probate books and city directories. Members are available to help you discover your Family Heritage.

• Time: Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: Old Naval Reserve building (Senior Center); 601 Chestnut St., Suite B.

Reed City

• What: Euchre

• Info: All ages welcome.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E. Todd Ave.

Cadillac

• What: Al-Anon meeting

• Info: Every Friday morning.

• Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St

• Time: 11 a.m.

• What: Footliters’ opening weekend: The Guys

• Info: Bring chairs, family and friends to enjoy some live theater on the Lake Cadillac shores. Following showings after Sept. 11 will be $11 online and $12 at the door.

• Time: 7:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion

• Cost: Donation

Reed City

What: Afternoon Bingo

Info: Everyone welcome

Time: Early Birds: 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo: Noon.

Place: Reed City Senior Center, 219 E Todd Ave.

Saturday, Sept 11

Cadillac

What: Footliters’ opening weekend: The Guys

Info: Free opening weekend of The Guys at the Cadillac Rotary Pavilion. Bring chairs, family and friends to enjoy some live theater on the Lake Cadillac shores. Following showings after Sept. 11 will be $11 online and $12 at the door.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Rotary Pavilion

Evart

What: Emergency Services Appreciation Day

Info: Come meet your emergency service workers. Special 9-11 tribute. Free food and drinks.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Place: Foster’s Parking Lot, 820 W. 7th St.

Monday, Sept 13

What: Scrabble hour

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Place 829 South Chestnut St

Tuesday, Sept 14

Reed City

What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights

Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

Wednesday, Sept 15

Reed City

What: Story hour: Squirrely Squirrels

Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

Thursday, Sept 16

Cadillac

What: North Star Quilters Guild

Info: Group of quilters from the Cadillac area who gather for fellowship and fun. Meet the first and third Thursday of every month. Third Thursday has an additional business meeting and show and tell from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Place: 315 E Pine St.

Reed City

Tuesday, Sept 21

Reed City

What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights

Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

Wednesday, Sept 22

Reed City

What: Story hour: Apples Aplenty

Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

Monday, Sept 27

Reed City

What: Scrabble hour

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

What: Tiny Art Show kits ready for pickup

Info: Painting kits available for pickup. Art will be displayed during the Tiny Art Show at the library from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ birthday.

Tuesday, Sept 28

Reed City

What: Reed City Area District Library movie nights

Info: Showing the Indiana Jones series. Every Tuesday in September. Join the library for a free showing in the community room.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St

Wednesday, Sept 29

Reed City

What: Story hour: Animal Tracks

Info: Story hour every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: 829 South Chestnut St