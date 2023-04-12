Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-Retired meeting
• Info: Discussing nominations for May election and state meetings. Optional lunch at After 26 Depot at 11:30 a.m.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA Office
Reed City
• What: Story Hour
• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut
Cadillac
• What: Family Storytime
• Info: Books, music, movement and more. For ages 5 and under.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231) 884-3597, leave a message.
• What: Charles St. Charles — The life Cycle of the Easter Bluebird
• Info: Charles St. Charles is a naturalist and renowned northern Michigan filmmaker. He will be sharing select film footage and discussing the challenges of making a wildlife film.
• Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
Cadillac
• What: Steelhead Fishing
• Info: Learn various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes.” Bring your equipment or borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. First in classroom on April 15. Second portion on Sunday will be broken into two time slots assigned during the classroom portion.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center
• Cost: $30
• What: Baby Play
• Info: Mouth safe play for the youngest patrons ages 6 to 36 months. Bring a towel as messes may happen.
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.
• Contact: 231-755-6541 if there are any allergy concerns.
What: Spring Open House and Program
Info: The Wexford Genealogy Organization is having a program, “What can I learn from a cemetery visit?” The guest speaker is Ray Vasser, Lake City Superintendent and acting cemetery Sexton.
Time: Noon snacks and drinks; 1 p.m. Ray’s program; 3 p.m. tour of WGO library; 4 p.m. Drawing for a free one-year membership.
Place: Old Naval Building, 601 Chestnut St, West entrance
Contact: wegoin@gmail.com
Mesick
What: Briar Hill
Info: Members of the Williams and Gullekson families will be sharing their Briar Hill experiences of bygone days. Share memories and see what is happening at the hill these days.
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Mesick Public Library, 105 W Mesick Ave
Tuesday, April 18
Reed City
What: Cinema at the Library
Info: Dead Poets Society, runtime 2 hours and 8 minutes, rated PG.
Time: 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St
Wednesday, April 19
Cadillac
What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters
Info: Scrapbook pages. Learn new skills, make cool things and meet other creative people.
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St
Reed City
What: Story Hour
Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut
Thursday, April 20
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Info: Blood is urgently needed and stays within the Munson Hospital System.
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St