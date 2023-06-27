Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Makers Market
• Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W. Cass St.
• What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: Teen Tuesdays
• Info: Drop in to the Community Room at the library for some low-key crafts. This week’s craft is a library sidewalk chalk takeover. For grades 6 to 12.
• Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 Lake St.
Falmouth
• What: Farm Camp
• Info: For those in 1st and 3rd grade. A two-day camp filled with lots of activities around the farm. Registration required. Limit to 25 kids.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Place: Maple Leaf Farm, 3060 S. 9 Mile Road
• Contact: Jean Suggate, 231-826-4628
Reed City
• What: Crafting at the Library — Button canvas art
• Info: An evening of creating art with canvas, buttons, paints and more. Materials provided, but feel free to bring any extra. Seating limited to 20 crafters.
• Time: 5 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library
Marion
• What: Movie showing, “Jerry and Marge Go Large”
• Info: Based on the true story of a couple in Evart. Snacks will be provided.
• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Marion Public Library, 120 E. Main St.
Cadillac
• What: After Hours Market
• Time: 5 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W. Cass St.
• What: UpBeat Cadillac
• Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
• Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Reed City
• What: Reed City Heritage Museum picnic
• Info: Bring your own table service, drinks and a dish to pass. Short program to follow by Crossroads Recreation Connection and a tour of the museum.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Pavilion
• Contact: Kathy Yost, 231-590-5805
Friday, June 30
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Makers Market
Info: Artisans, crafters and farmers. Tuesdays and Fridays from June 9 to Oct. 13.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: In front of After 26 Depot Cafe, 127 W Cass St
What: Cadillac Farmer’s Market
Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St
Manton
What: Manton Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Organissimo. Funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand
Monday, July 3
Cadillac
What: The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
Info: Monday nights at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Thursday, July 6
Cadillac
What: UpBeat Cadillac
Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Friday, July 7
Manton
What: Manton Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Manton Rail Road Park, Railroad Avenue
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase
Info: Rodney Whitaker. World respected, chart topping sting bassist/composer.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Bandstand