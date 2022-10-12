Cadillac
• What: 15-B MEA-Retired Chapter meeting
• Info: Creating information flyer for organization. Optional lunch at 11:30 a.m. at After 26.
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac MEA Office
Cadillac
• What: Fall Activities
• Info: Every Thursday after school. Dinner, kids club and archery.
• Time: After school to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Salvation Army, 725 Wright St.
LeRoy
• What: Night at the Museum
• Info: RESCHEDULED
Cadillac
• What: Farmer’s Market
• Info: Fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Commons
Manton
• What: Manton Market and Music
• Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Manton Station Railroad Park
• What: Country Dance
• Info: Live band and light lunch served.
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center
• Contact: (231) 824-6329 for more information
Reed City
• What: WELCA Fall Festival
• Info: Lunch at 1 p.m.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile
Cadillac
• What: Zion Lutheran Church Festive Fall Craft Show
• Info: Browse the selection of handmade items from different crafters and check out all the goodies at the bake sale. Proceeds from booth rental and bake sale support the Socks and Underwear table at Project Christmas.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: 350 Pearl St.
• What: WELCA Fall Festival
• Info: No lunch served today. Drawing for raffle at 1 p.m.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 22275 4 Mile
• What: The Original Gun and Knife Show
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Wexford Civic Center, 1320 N. Mitchell St.
• Cost: General administration $8, Active military and seniors $1, children 12 and under free.
Harrietta
• What: Ethnic Potluck
• Info: Please bring a dish to pass.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Harrietta Village Hall
• Contact: (213) 389-0231 for more information
Cadillac
• What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte
• Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.
• Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St.
• Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45
Thursday, Oct 20
Cadillac
What: Blood Drive
Info: Donations stay within the Munson Hospital system.
Time: 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St
LeRoy
What: Night at the Museum
Info: Discover LeRoy’s heritage and history. The second in a series of Heritage and Cultural events. Robert Houseman will be at the Center with a presentation and artifact exhibit.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert St
Friday, Oct 21
Harrietta
What: COVID and Flu vaccines
Info: No appointment needed
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Place: Harrietta Village Hall
Contact: (213)389-0231 for more information
Saturday, Oct 22
Lake City
What: Spayghetti and no balls annual dinner
Info: Pasta dinner, silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle. Raising money for the Missaukee Humane Society.
Time: Dinner served at 5 p.m.
Place: Lake City Elementary Cafetorium, 5534 W Davis Road
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for kids
Monday, Oct. 24
Cadillac
What: Mahjongg for the Neophyte
Info: Interested in learning a new table game? Mahjongg may be for you. Class will familiarize you with tiles, racks, walls, passes and game cards. Masks required for class.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: Members $35, Non-members $45
Monday, Oct. 31
Cadillac
What: Halloween Trunk-or-Treat
Info: Family friendly free event
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson