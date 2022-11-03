Reed City
• What: Holiday Bazaar
• Info: Good as new “re-giftables,” bake sale and craft sale.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Place: Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St.
Evart
• What: Celebrate Recovery
• Info: Weekly meetings. Offering a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life with a biblically balanced approach.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: Crossroads Community Church, 110 S. Main St.
• Contact: (231)515-2102
Lake City
• What: Divorce Care
• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road
• Contact: (231)775-5629 for more information
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
Cadillac
• What: Annual Band Booster Craft Show
• Info: Over 70 vendors. There will also be great food, specialty coffee and music.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Fox Motors of Cadillac, 1450 N. Mitchell St.
• What: Wild Harvest Cooking Clinic
• Info: Class covers processing and prepping meat and wild edibles to be cooked. Registration is required.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: Carl T Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6087 E. M-115
• Cost: $50
• Contact: Edward Shaw, (231)779-1321 or shawe@michigan.gov
• What: Gopherwood Concerts
• Info: Joshua Davis and Rachel Davis performing.
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac, 122 S. Mitchell St.
• Cost: $30
Sunday, Nov 13
Cadillac
What: Cherry Grove Fire Rescue Pancaked Breakfast
Info: Let local heroes cook you breakfast. Pancakes, sausage and eggs. Bring canned good for a dollar off your breakfast.
Time: 8 to 11 a.m.
Place: Cherry Grove Fire Rescue, 4830 E M-55
Cost: Adults $10, Kids $5
Monday, Nov. 14
Lake City
What: Divorce Care
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road
Contact: (231)775-5629 for more information
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Harrietta
What: Hunters Dinner
Info: Homemade spaghetti dinner, salad, garlic bread, dessert and coffee. Quilt raffle. Everyone welcome
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: Harrietta Village Hall
Cost: Suggested donation on $10
Contact: Pat McRoberts (231)389-0231.
Monday, Nov 21
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: Food bank on Monday this week due to Thanksgiving. The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road