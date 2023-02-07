Cadillac

• What: History Speaker Series: An evening with Delos Blodgett

• Info: Free historical presentation. For one day hear Delos Blodgett tell his exciting life story in his own words.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S. Lake St.

• What: Salute to Service

• Info: During the varsity girls basketball game, Cadillac v Kingsley.

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac High School performance gym

Reed City

• What: Story hour, I Love my Family

• Info: Story hour is every Wednesday.

• Time: 11:30 a.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID of their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• What: DivorceCare

• Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets Thursday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church, 125 Stimson St.

• Contact: (231)775-5629 or divorcecare.com

Moorestown

• What: Baked chicken dinner

• Info: Baked chicken, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, vegetable medley, sweet and sour cabbage and dessert. Coffee, punch and water. Proceeds will go towards building a school in Nigeria and playground fencing at Norwich Hall.

• Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

• Place: Norwich Township Hall

Cadillac

• What: Gopherwood Concerts, Abigail Stauffer

• Time: 7 p.m.

• Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac No. 680, 122 S. Mitchell St.

• Cost: Tickets cost $18 at the door for adults, $9 for students.

Lake City

What: Polar Plunge

Info: 1 p.m. Registration begins; 2 p.m. Costume Parade/Plunge; After — After-Splash Bash and Awards Lunch is included for all plungers who raise $100 or more. Drinks (and lunch for spectators) available for purchase.

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Place: 117 Main St

Manton

What: Second Chance Prom

Info: Dance the night away for Oasis Family Resource Center.

Time: 6 to 10 p.m.

Place: Barn Hall

Cost: Single ticket $50, $85 for a couple.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Cadillac

What: Artsy Fartsy Crafters

Info: First and third Wednesday every month. For ages 8 and up. The third Wednesday will be dedicated to making scrapbook pages.

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library, 411 S Lake St

What: Introduction to violin and viola

Info: Giving youth a hands-on experience with the violin and viola. Listen to different instruments and actually play one. For ages 8 to 17.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: United Methodist Church, 1020 E Division St

Saturday, Feb. 18

Cadillac

What: Snow Ball Gala

Info: Hors d’oeuvers, dessert, music and dancing. Fundraiser for Healing Private Wounds.

Time: 8 to 11 p.m.

Place: Dockside Inn, 2424 Sunnyside Drive

Cost: $25

LeRoy

What: Evening of Song

Info: Second annual Evening of Song. Featuring

Straight Forward Bluegrass Band, George and Bob and the Pine River Parish Hand Chime Choir. Light refreshments and sweets will be served.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Dewings Center, 202 S Albert Street

Cost: Suggested donation minimum $5

