Monday, April 11

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Garden Club meeting

Info: Anybody can come!

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Tuesday, April 12

Harrietta

What: Community Lunch

Info: Come and enjoy a meal with your friends and neighbors at no cost to you. All are welcome! Hope to see you!

Time: Noon

Place: Harrietta Village Hall

Wednesday, April 13

Cadillac

What: 15-B MEA Retired meeting

Info: Discussing pending legislation and petition drives. Optional lunch at After 26 prior to meeting at 11:30 a.m.

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac MEA office

Cadillac

What: Ukulele Community Strum

Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Colored Eggs

Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Friday, April 15

Reed City

What: Library Closed

Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed in observance of Easter.

Wednesday, April 20

Cadillac

What: Ukulele Community Strum

Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Our Beautiful Earth

Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Monday, April 25

Reed City

What: Little Explorers Story Time

Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

What: Scrabble Hour

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.

Wednesday, April 27

Cadillac

What: Ukulele Community Strum

Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.

Reed City

What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!

Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.