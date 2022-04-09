Monday, April 11
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Garden Club meeting
Info: Anybody can come!
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E Harris St.
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Tuesday, April 12
Harrietta
What: Community Lunch
Info: Come and enjoy a meal with your friends and neighbors at no cost to you. All are welcome! Hope to see you!
Time: Noon
Place: Harrietta Village Hall
Wednesday, April 13
Cadillac
What: 15-B MEA Retired meeting
Info: Discussing pending legislation and petition drives. Optional lunch at After 26 prior to meeting at 11:30 a.m.
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac MEA office
Cadillac
What: Ukulele Community Strum
Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Colored Eggs
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Friday, April 15
Reed City
What: Library Closed
Info: Reed City Area District Library will be closed in observance of Easter.
Wednesday, April 20
Cadillac
What: Ukulele Community Strum
Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Our Beautiful Earth
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Monday, April 25
Reed City
What: Little Explorers Story Time
Info: A fun story time for kiddos under 2 years old.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
What: Scrabble Hour
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Wednesday, April 27
Cadillac
What: Ukulele Community Strum
Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!
Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.