Cadillac

• What: The Hudson Farm Full Fest

• Info: Food, wagon rides, apple sling and more!

• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Place: 1716 N. 29 Road

• Cost: Free

• What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps

• Time: 2 and 7 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St.

Manton

• What: Special Presentation: “Jewish Fall Feasts”

Info: Members of the community are invited to hear “Jewish Fall Feasts” from Roy Schwarcz at Colfal Community Church. This meeting is open to the public. Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Colfax Community Church, 16 Road and 29 Road, seven miles west of Manton.

• Contact: (231) 824-6170

Monday, Oct 3

Lake City

What: DivorceCare

Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road

Thursday, Oct 6

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library

Friday, Oct 7

Cadillac

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library

Saturday, Oct 8

Cadillac

What: The Hudson Farm Full Fest

Info: Food, wagon rides, apple sling and more!

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: 1716 N 29 Road

Cost: Free

What: Friends of the Library used book sale

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library

Sunday, Oct 9

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Area Land Conservancy’s annual meeting

Info: Join the CALC’s Annual Meeting and hear what the conservancy has going on in local land preservation. Later, hear from guest speaker Jim DuFresne who has a passion for two things, sunsets and shorelines.

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E M-115

