Cadillac
• What: The Hudson Farm Full Fest
• Info: Food, wagon rides, apple sling and more!
• Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Place: 1716 N. 29 Road
• Cost: Free
• What: Cadillac Footliters present The 39 Steps
• Time: 2 and 7 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac High School Auditorium, 400 Linden St.
Manton
• What: Special Presentation: “Jewish Fall Feasts”
•Info: Members of the community are invited to hear “Jewish Fall Feasts” from Roy Schwarcz at Colfal Community Church. This meeting is open to the public. Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Colfax Community Church, 16 Road and 29 Road, seven miles west of Manton.
• Contact: (231) 824-6170
Monday, Oct 3
Lake City
What: DivorceCare
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation, meets on Monday nights. If you are hurting from the pain of separation or divorce, you will find a place to be with others who have experienced the same.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road
Thursday, Oct 6
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library used book sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library
Friday, Oct 7
Cadillac
What: Friends of the Library used book sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Wexford Community Library
Saturday, Oct 8
Cadillac
Sunday, Oct 9
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Area Land Conservancy’s annual meeting
Info: Join the CALC’s Annual Meeting and hear what the conservancy has going on in local land preservation. Later, hear from guest speaker Jim DuFresne who has a passion for two things, sunsets and shorelines.
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E M-115