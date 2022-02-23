Cadillac
• What: Divorce Care and DivorceCare for Kids
Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation. DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.
• Time: 6:30 p.m.
• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road
• Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597
Cadillac
• What: Lanter lit snowshoe hike
• Info: The short 1-mile hike will have a campfire warming station and hot cocoa. The park will have a limited number of snowshoes available first come, first served.
• Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Hikers are asked to start no later than 8 p.m.
• Place: Heritage Nature Trail, Mitchell State Park
• Contact: Call the park at 231-775-7911