Cadillac

• What: Divorce Care and DivorceCare for Kids

Info: DivorceCare is a DVD series and support group for anyone dealing with divorce or separation. DivorceCare for Kids is for children ages 5-12 who are experiencing great change in their family due to divorce, separation or loss of a loved one.

• Time: 6:30 p.m.

• Place: First Baptist Church of Cadillac, 125 Stimson St.

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. First time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S. 41 Road

• Contact: Steve Birdwell, (231) 884-3597

• What: Lanter lit snowshoe hike

• Info: The short 1-mile hike will have a campfire warming station and hot cocoa. The park will have a limited number of snowshoes available first come, first served.

• Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Hikers are asked to start no later than 8 p.m.

• Place: Heritage Nature Trail, Mitchell State Park

• Contact: Call the park at 231-775-7911