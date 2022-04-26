Cadillac
• What: Ukulele Community Strum
• Info: All welcome. Music will be provided so that all participants can play along.
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts Performance Room, 601 Chestnut St.
Reed City
• What: Story Hour: Spring is Sprung!
• Info: Every Wednesday at the Reed City Area District Library
• Time: 11:30 a.m.
• Place: RCADL, 829 S Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
• Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
• What: Book Sale
• Info: The first in-library used book sale the Friends of the Library have been able to put on since 2020 due to COVID.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Cadillac
• What: Book Sale
• Info: The first in-library used book sale the Friends of the Library have been able to put on since 2020 due to COVID.
• Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Cadillac
• What: Book Sale
• Info: The first in-library used book sale the Friends of the Library have been able to put on since 2020 due to COVID.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Wexford Public Library
Reed City
• What: Refresh Reed City
• Info: Trinity Lutheran Church is proud to host the third Refresh Reed City! This is an opportunity for the community to come together and help spruce up our wonderful city. Hot dogs served after at Westerburg Park.
• Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Place: Meet at the Reed City Depot
LeRoy
• What: Keeping Chickens Workshop
• Info: Questions about your chickens? Ever wondered about keeping chickens? Kevin and LeAnn Draper will honor us again in April by giving a presentation on keeping chickens.
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Dewings Center, 202 S. Albert Street
• Cost: Free. Donations are always appreciated.
Mesick
What: 21st Annual Jeep Blessing
Info: Mud pit, stock course, intermediate courses, Chadville, new show and shine.
Time: Gates open at 8 a.m.; Blessing at 11 a.m.
Place: Ellens Corners, 6052 W M-115
Contact: 231-920-4566
Wednesday, May 4
Interlochen
What: Healing Private Wounds abuse recovery group
Info: For those who have experienced sexual trauma. Each group is 10 weeks long.
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Place: Interlochen Public Library conference room
Contact: Call 231-846-4495 to register
Saturday, May 7
Mesick
What: Pickin’ with the Champ with Anthony Williams
Info: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time picker, you’re bound to find a new perspective to gathering the illusive morel. Everyone is welcome!
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Mesick Library/Springville Township Community Center, 105 W. Mesick
Thursday, May 12
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, May 26
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 9
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
Thursday, June 23
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV food bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First time veterans should bring a veteran ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road