Wednesday, Nov 9
Reed City
What: Story Hour - Puppets
Info: Every Wednesday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St
Thursday, Nov 10
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road
What: Poetry Night at Horizon Books
Info: Poetry night returns. Calling all poets, writers and lovers of the written word. Each person will have their opportunity to shine, learn and grow.
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Place: Horizon Books, 115 S Mitchell St
Friday, Nov 11
Cadillac
What: 54th Annual Veterans Day Assembly
Info: Veterans and guests are invited to attend a luncheon immediately following the assembly in the Auxiliary Gym.
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Place: Cadillac High School Gymnasium, 400 Linden St
Saturday, Nov 12
Cadillac
What: Annual Band Booster Craft Show
Info: Over 70 vendors. There will also be great food, specialty coffee and music.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Fox Motors of Cadillac, 1450 N Mitchell St
What: Wild Harvest Cooking Clinic
Info: Class covers processing and prepping meat and wild edibles to be cooked. Registration is required.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Carl T Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 609. E M-115
Cost: $50
Contact: Edward Shaw, (231)779-1321 or shawe@michigan.gov
What: Gopherwood Concerts
Info: Joshua Davis and Rachel Davis performing.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac, 122 S Mitchell St
Cost: $30
Reed City
What: Saturday Cinema at the Library
Info: Reed City Area District Library will be showing Rumble. Run time one hour and 35 minutes. Rated PG.
Time: Noon
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St
Sunday, Nov 13
Cadillac
What: Cherry Grove Fire Rescue Pancaked Breakfast
Info: Let local heroes cook you breakfast. Pancakes, sausage and eggs. Bring canned good for a dollar off your breakfast.
Time: 8 to 11 a.m.
Place: Cherry Grove Fire Rescue, 4830 E M-55
Cost: Adults $10, Kids $5
What: Lake Cadillac Grateful Gallop
Info: 5k and 12k charity run/walk. Support the local food pantry and school mentorship program.
Time: Race starts at 8:30 a.m.
Place: Lake Street between Cadillac City Park and the Rotary Pavilion.
Cost: Early Bird Registration $20; Race Day Registration $25
Registration: cadillacgratefulgallop.com
Monday, Nov. 14
Cadillac
What: Pottery for all
Info: Mondays Nov. 14 through Dec. 19. Learn the slab and coil methods as well as glazing techniques. This class is geared for both beginners and experienced potters. Projects selected by students.
Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: Members $125; Non-members $150
Lake City
What: Divorce Care
Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road
Contact: (231)775-5629 for more information
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Cadillac
What: Make your own handmade Christmas cards
Info: Using paper, inks, stamps, markers and more students will make three handmade Christmas cards. For ages 14 and up. Nine seats available.
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St
Cost: Members $20, Non-members $25
Harrietta
What: Hunters Dinner
Info: Homemade spaghetti dinner, salad, garlic bread, dessert and coffee. Quilt raffle. Everyone welcome
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Place: Harrietta Village Hall
Cost: Suggested donation on $10
Contact: Pat McRoberts (231)389-0231
Reed City
What: DIY Fall Luminary
Info: A fun, creative, fall-themed craft. Open to adults only. Please bring one mason jar and any extra festive decor you wish to include. Seating limited to 20 people.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St
Moorestown
What: Hunter's Super
Info: Serving roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, baked beans, squash, green beans, homemade rolls, pies and dessert. Proceeds divided between Norwich Township playground and Hurricane Relieve.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Place: Norwich Township Hall
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Cadillac
What: Training for volunteers
Info: Adult Literacy Council needs tutors and volunteers to help adults with language, reading or writing skills. Three training sessions are a combination of online and in-person starting Nov 16. Provides tutors in Wexford and Missaukee counties.
Time: Classes from Nov. 16 to Nov 30.
Contact: If interested email literacydirector@gmail.com or immoria@hotmail.com
Reed City
What: Story Hour - Tom Turkey
Info: Every Wednesday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St
Thursday, Nov 17
Cadillac
What: The Winter Arts and Crafts Bazaar
Info: A curated bazaar with handmade products made by ISD students. Please come shop and help students with different abilities.
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Place: Wexford Missaukee ISD, 9901 E 13th St
Reed City
What: Book Sale
Info: Hardcovers $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Donations in good condition accepted. Please limit to tow or three boxes or bags at a time.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St
Friday, Nov 18
Cadillac
What: The Winter Arts and Crafts Bazaar
Info: A curated bazaar with handmade products made by ISD students. Please come shop and help students with different abilities.
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Place: Wexford Missaukee ISD, 9901 E 13th St
What: The Landing Dane Collective presents Alice in Wonderland
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Resurrection Life Church, 9127 E 44 1/2 Road
Monday, Nov 21
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank
Info: Food bank on Monday this week due to Thanksgiving. The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road