Wednesday, Nov 9

Reed City

What: Story Hour - Puppets

Info: Every Wednesday

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St

Thursday, Nov 10

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

What: Poetry Night at Horizon Books

Info: Poetry night returns. Calling all poets, writers and lovers of the written word. Each person will have their opportunity to shine, learn and grow.

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Place: Horizon Books, 115 S Mitchell St

Friday, Nov 11

Cadillac

What: 54th Annual Veterans Day Assembly

Info: Veterans and guests are invited to attend a luncheon immediately following the assembly in the Auxiliary Gym.

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Place: Cadillac High School Gymnasium, 400 Linden St

Saturday, Nov 12

Cadillac

What: Annual Band Booster Craft Show

Info: Over 70 vendors. There will also be great food, specialty coffee and music.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Fox Motors of Cadillac, 1450 N Mitchell St

What: Wild Harvest Cooking Clinic

Info: Class covers processing and prepping meat and wild edibles to be cooked. Registration is required.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Carl T Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 609. E M-115

Cost: $50

Contact: Edward Shaw, (231)779-1321 or shawe@michigan.gov

What: Gopherwood Concerts

Info: Joshua Davis and Rachel Davis performing.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Elks Lodge Cadillac, 122 S Mitchell St

Cost: $30

Reed City

What: Saturday Cinema at the Library

Info: Reed City Area District Library will be showing Rumble. Run time one hour and 35 minutes. Rated PG.

Time: Noon

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St

Sunday, Nov 13

Cadillac

What: Cherry Grove Fire Rescue Pancaked Breakfast

Info: Let local heroes cook you breakfast. Pancakes, sausage and eggs. Bring canned good for a dollar off your breakfast.

Time: 8 to 11 a.m.

Place: Cherry Grove Fire Rescue, 4830 E M-55

Cost: Adults $10, Kids $5

What: Lake Cadillac Grateful Gallop

Info: 5k and 12k charity run/walk. Support the local food pantry and school mentorship program.

Time: Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

Place: Lake Street between Cadillac City Park and the Rotary Pavilion.

Cost: Early Bird Registration $20; Race Day Registration $25

Registration: cadillacgratefulgallop.com

Monday, Nov. 14

Cadillac

What: Pottery for all

Info: Mondays Nov. 14 through Dec. 19. Learn the slab and coil methods as well as glazing techniques. This class is geared for both beginners and experienced potters. Projects selected by students.

Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St

Cost: Members $125; Non-members $150

Lake City

What: Divorce Care

Info: A 13-week DVD series and support group for divorce and separation.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S Morey Road

Contact: (231)775-5629 for more information

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Cadillac

What: Make your own handmade Christmas cards

Info: Using paper, inks, stamps, markers and more students will make three handmade Christmas cards. For ages 14 and up. Nine seats available.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, 601 Chestnut St

Cost: Members $20, Non-members $25

Harrietta

What: Hunters Dinner

Info: Homemade spaghetti dinner, salad, garlic bread, dessert and coffee. Quilt raffle. Everyone welcome

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Place: Harrietta Village Hall

Cost: Suggested donation on $10

Contact: Pat McRoberts (231)389-0231

Reed City

What: DIY Fall Luminary

Info: A fun, creative, fall-themed craft. Open to adults only. Please bring one mason jar and any extra festive decor you wish to include. Seating limited to 20 people.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St

Moorestown

What: Hunter's Super

Info: Serving roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, baked beans, squash, green beans, homemade rolls, pies and dessert. Proceeds divided between Norwich Township playground and Hurricane Relieve.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Place: Norwich Township Hall

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Cadillac

What: Training for volunteers

Info: Adult Literacy Council needs tutors and volunteers to help adults with language, reading or writing skills. Three training sessions are a combination of online and in-person starting Nov 16. Provides tutors in Wexford and Missaukee counties.

Time: Classes from Nov. 16 to Nov 30.

Contact: If interested email literacydirector@gmail.com or immoria@hotmail.com

Reed City

What: Story Hour - Tom Turkey

Info: Every Wednesday

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St

Thursday, Nov 17

Cadillac

What: The Winter Arts and Crafts Bazaar

Info: A curated bazaar with handmade products made by ISD students. Please come shop and help students with different abilities.

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Wexford Missaukee ISD, 9901 E 13th St

Reed City

What: Book Sale

Info: Hardcovers $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Donations in good condition accepted. Please limit to tow or three boxes or bags at a time.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St

Friday, Nov 18

Cadillac

What: The Winter Arts and Crafts Bazaar

Info: A curated bazaar with handmade products made by ISD students. Please come shop and help students with different abilities.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Wexford Missaukee ISD, 9901 E 13th St

What: The Landing Dane Collective presents Alice in Wonderland

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Resurrection Life Church, 9127 E 44 1/2 Road

Monday, Nov 21

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans food bank

Info: Food bank on Monday this week due to Thanksgiving. The VSV Food Bank is available for veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties. First time veterans should bring a Veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Place: VSV Park, 3740 S 41 Road

